Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Cooper Flagg)

Sunday’s NBA action features an interesting seven-game slate, including an afternoon matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings

There are a ton of stars set to take the floor, including Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, who is looking to build on his insane start to the season against the best defense in the NBA – the Detroit Pistons.

Doncic is one of many All-Stars to consider in the prop market on Sunday, as LeBron James, Cooper Flagg and others are also worth a look to have strong showings.

Here’s a look at my favorite prop bets for Sunday’s action, starting with props for Doncic and Minnesota Timberwolves star LaMelo Ball.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 33.5 Points (-107)

Doncic is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the No. 1 defense in the NBA, but he’s a must-bet in the prop market if he’s able to suit up against Detroit.

This season, Doncic is averaging 40.1 points per game, clearing 33.5 points in each of his last seven games. He had a 53-point showing on Friday against a Portland team that features multiple elite defenders such as Jrue Holiday and Toumani Camara.

So, even though Doncic has a tough matchup ahead against Ausar Thompson and Co., I think he’s a great bet to clear this scoring prop.

The Lakers star leads the NBA in shots per game (24.6), 3-point attempts per game (13.8) and free-throw attempts per game (11.3). He’s coming off a season where he won the scoring title averaging over 33 per game, so this is clearly a reachable number for the Lakers star.

He’s battling a back injury at the moment, but bettors should continue to trust Luka’s insane usage on Sunday.

LaMelo Ball UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-102)

This season, Ball is averaging over three 3-pointers per game on over eight attempts per night for the Timberwolves, and he’s taken on a bigger scoring load with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined.

Ball has cleared this line in five of his 10 games in the 2026-27 season, yet I’m fading him on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.

Utah is No. 10 in the league in opponent 3s made per game, and Ball has seven games this season with fewer than 13 3-point attempts, clearing this line in just two of them. So, if the volume isn’t there against Utah, he’s going to have a tough time hitting four or more shots from deep.

While the former top-five pick is shooting 38.4 percent from deep, I think this a tough matchup for him on Sunday.

LeBron James OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-137)

LeBron James is averaging 7.4 rebounds on 11.0 rebound chances per game this season, and he has a great matchup on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

This season, Chicago is dead last in the league in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in rebound percentage, which should put James, Joel Embiid and some of the Sixers other frontcourt players in a good spot to clear their rebound props.

The four-time league MVP has seven or more rebounds in six of his eight games, including four in a row. While he may not push double-digit boards like he has a few times this season, James is undervalued with this prop set below his season average.

Cooper Flagg OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (+104)

Cooper Flagg is well on his way to an All-Star berth in his second NBA season, and he’s looking to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Flagg is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season, shooting 46.5 percent from the field. While Flagg isn’t averaging 14 or more rebounds and assists, I think he’s worth a shot in this market – especially at plus money – against this Brooklyn team.

The Nets are one of the better teams in the league on the glass (eighth in rebound percentage), but they’re just 18th in opponent assists per game.

Flagg has 14 or more rebounds and assists in four games in the 2026-27 campaign, including 15 and 17 in his last two matchups. He’s worth a shot at this price on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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