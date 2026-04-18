Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Immanuel Quickley, Anthony Edwards)

The lead up to the 2-26 NBA Playoffs has been awesome, as the play-in tournament did not disappoint during the week, and now we have four great matchups to dive into on Saturday:

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

For this column, I’m eyeing player props for the playoff games on Saturday, and there are a ton of stars that are taking the floor.

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell are just some of the All-Stars that will be in action, giving bettors plenty of potential prop targets.

For today’s picks, I’m eyeing LeBron James and Immanuel Quickley as two of my favorite plays on April 18.

Let’s dive into the best prop bets for the NBA playoff action on Saturday.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Immanuel Quickley OVER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-117)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley dealt with a foot injury at the end of the regular season, limiting him to just three games in the month of April, and he played less than 24 minutes in all of those games.

Despite that, I think after five days off, Quickley is undervalued in this market.

The starting point guard averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during the regular season, and he was healthy enough to play almost 24 minutes in one of his three games back.

IQ had 18 PRA in that game, making him a value pick if he comes anywhere near his normal workload in Game 1.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker torched the New York Knicks for seven 3-pointers back on April 6, and he’s made four or more shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven games.

During the 2025-26 regular season, NAW averaged 3.2 3-pointers on 8.1 attempts per game, shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. That gives him a really solid floor against a Knicks team that has struggled to defend the 3-ball this season.

New York is just 21st in opponent 3-pointers made and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage. Alexander-Walker can clearly light it up from deep, and he has taken at least eight shots from deep in eight of his last 10 games.

LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-134)

This season, LeBron is averaging 22.2 points, 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game with Luka Doncic out of the lineup, and he’s recorded at least 10 dimes in eight of those games.

James is going to have to shoulder a massive workload on Saturday night, and the Rockets are likely going to force him to give the ball up to see if L.A.’s role players can beat them.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is also one of the greatest passers of all time, and it feels like James has another level to reach in the playoffs to keep the Lakers’ season alive. I’ll bet on him to clear this line, even though Houston allowed just 24.5 opponent assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-163)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edwards is a great prop target on Saturday:

Anthony Edwards made three or more shots from beyond the arc in two of his three meetings with Denver this season, and he’s undervalued at this number on Saturday – even though he’s recovering from a knee injury.

Edwards shot 39.9 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season, averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers per game. In the playoffs, he’s averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers on over eight attempts per night.

So, this number is a bit of a steal, especially since Denver (21st in defensive rating) has struggled defending the 3-ball in the 2025-26 campaign. During the regular season, the Nuggets allowed 13.6 3-pointers per game (18th in the NBA) despite posting the third-best opponent 3-point percentage.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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