We’re nearing the end of the NBA Cup Group Play stage with nine games on tap on Friday night.

There aren’t too many blockbuster matchups on the slate, but a few games could be interesting:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Each night during the NBA season, the SI Betting team will share our favorite NBA player props – the most exciting way to bet on the best basketball league in the world.

Let’s get right into my best NBA prop bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 20.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Michael Porter Jr. OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-131)

Jamal Murray OVER 26.5 Points + Rebounds (-109)

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers (+100)

Michael Porter Jr. OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-131)

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.2 three pointers made on 8.8 attempts per game through 13 contests, which is in line with his 3.2 made per 9.3 attempts last season.

The Nets forward has had a few down games, going 1 for 5 against Chicago and 2 for 5 against Philadelphia after making at least three threes in six straight contests. I think he can get back there against a Magic team allowing 14.1 three pointers per game, including one of the highest marks in the league to small forwards at 3.5.

Porter did make 8 of 18 attempts in the lone home game against the Magic last season.

Jamal Murray OVER 26.5 Points + Rebounds (-109)

Jamal Murray is proving that last year’s jump up to 25.4 points per game was no fluke. He’s averaging 25.7 points per contest through 13 games, and is pulling down a career-high 5.2 rebounds per game as well.

Murray has gone OVER 26.5 PR in five straight games, seven of his last nine, and 8 of 13 (62%) this season.

The guard also likes playing against the Nuggets. He went OVER 26.5 PR in three of four meetings last season, and dropped 38 points against them with two rebounds earlier this month.

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers (+100)

Quentin Grimes may have taken over a few games ago, but this is Luka Doncic’s team. He’s averaging 38.1 points per game, with a career-high 5.1 three pointers made on 13.4 attempts. Those marks both lead the league as well.

Doncic isn’t afraid to chuck the ball up. In fact, it’s what this offense is built around. He’s coming off a down game against Utah, shooting 2 for 12 from deep, but the volume was still there, and that was the second half of a back-to-back.

The Lakers star made 6 of 13 threes against the Kings earlier this month.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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