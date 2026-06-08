Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Mikal Bridges, Dylan Harper, KAT in Game 3 of NBA Finals)

Game 3 of the NBA Finals has massive implications, as the San Antonio Spurs are looking to avoid a 3-0 series deficit against the New York Knicks.

New York is favored to win Game 3 at home, but bettors don’t have to choose a side in this matchup. That’s where the player prop market – which seems to have endless possibilities – comes in.

In this series, both Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama have struggled shooting the ball, so I’m eyeing a couple of secondary players as prop targets in Game 3.

Plus, New York star Karl-Anthony Towns has a real case to win NBA Finals MVP, and he may be undervalued entering Game 3 when it comes to one combo prop.

Let’s jump right into the odds and analysis behind these player prop selections for Game 3 of the Finals on Monday, June 8.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mikal Bridges OVER 13.5 Points (-109)

Mikal Bridges has completely flipped the script this postseason after a rough few games against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, and he was massive in Game 2, scoring 20 points while shooting 8-for-13 from the field.

Since Game 6 against Atlanta, Bridges is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3 while taking 12.0 field goal attempts per game.

Even though the Knicks win scored just nine points on six shots in Game 1, he’s scored 14 or more points in nine of his last 11 games.

San Antonio has put a ton of pressure on Jalen Brunson in this series, and it opened up a lot of chances for Bridges in Game 2. I think this line is a little low for the Villanova product, especially at home.

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-116)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why KAT is a great prop target in Game 3:

Karl-Anthony Towns has been arguably the Knicks’ best player in this series, controlling the game on both ends of the floor.

Not only has Towns been a great defender on Wembanyama, but he’s averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the Finals. Overall, Towns is averaging 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in the playoffs, putting him right around this number.

I think he’s worth a look to go OVER this total in Game 3, as he’s put up 38, 34, 36, 28, 32 and 31 PRA in his games since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns has a huge role for the Knicks on both ends, and with Jalen Brunson struggling with his shooting, the Knicks need more scoring from KAT in this matchup.

He’s 2-for-2 on this prop in this series, and I think his rebounding (12.5 per game in the Finals) can help carry him over this number on Monday.

Dylan Harper 20+ Points and Rebounds (-112)

Rookie guard Dylan Harper has arguably been the Spurs’ best player in this series, averaging 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Harper is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs, and he’s cleared 20+ points and rebounds in three of his last four games, falling just shot with 19 points and rebounds in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper has 10 games in the playoffs with at least 20+ points and rebounds, and he’s coming off his second-highest minutes total (32:16) in Game 2.

I expect an even bigger role for Harper in Game 3, and the Spurs guard continues to impress on the boards, grabbing at least six rebounds in five games in a row.

He’s a solid bet at this line with San Antonio needing a win to get back into this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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