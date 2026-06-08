Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns, Wemby)

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is officially a must-win for the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama after they dropped both of their games in San Antonio to open this series.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are just two wins away from the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973, and they’re favored at home to take Game 3 and jump out to a 3-0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, so the Knicks would be in a terrific spot to win the title if they take Monday’s game.

After a clean 3-0 sweep in my Peter’s Points column in Game 2 , I have three more plays for Monday’s Game 3, including prop bets for both Towns and Wembanyama.

The Spurs showed some fight at the end of Game 2, erasing a 14-point deficit, but can they upset the Knicks at Madison Square Garden? New York has won 13 playoff games in a row, and it only has two losses (one at MSG) this postseason, both coming by one point.

Let’s dive right into the bets for Monday’s NBA Finals showdown.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 323-289 (-9.59 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1614-1525-27 (+23.56 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks UNDER 215.5 (-105)

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points (-180)

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-116)

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks UNDER 215.5 (-105)

The first two games of this series were extremely low-scoring, as these teams combined for 200 points in Game 1 and 209 points in Game 2.

I expect more of the same in Game 3, as these squads are No. 1 (New York) and No. 2 (San Antonio) in defensive rating during this postseason. The Spurs were a top-three defense in the regular season, and they’ve made things tough on Jalen Brunson (19-for-56 from the field in this series) which has limited some of the upside of New York’s offense.

On the defensive end, the Knicks have completely clamped down on Wembanyama, and Towns is a major reason why. The Spurs’ star is just 17-for-42 in this series, and he’s benefitted in a big way from getting to the line 21 times in two games.

Even with the Spurs making a late comeback in Game 2, these teams still fell short of this total. That’s notable since they had over 100 points at the half, yet the second half saw both defenses step up in big moments.

The UNDER had hit in over 53 percent of both of these team’s games in the 2025-26 season, and I think 215.5 is a little high given how close these games have been down the stretch so far in the Finals.

Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points (-180)

Wembanyama has taken 21 shots and 10.5 free throws per game in the 2026 NBA Finals, making him a solid prop target to score 25 or more points in Game 3.

Wemby has cleared this line in each of the first two games of this series (26 and 29 points), and in his regular-season career against the Knicks, he averages 30.4 points, 14.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

I’m going to take him to score 25 or more points in Game 3, as I expect him to be aggressive from the jump after he took just four shots in the first half of Game 2. Wembanyama scored 22 second-half points in the Game 2 loss, and he should look for his shot early and often since the Spurs basically need a win to keep their season alive.

In the playoffs, Wemby has 10 games with at least 25 points, and he’s averaging 23.6 points per game overall, despite exiting two games early (one due to injury and one due to ejection).

I expect him to reach this line for the third game in a row on Monday.

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-116)

Karl-Anthony Towns has been arguably the Knicks’ best player in this series, controlling the game on both ends of the floor.

Not only has Towns been a great defender on Wembanyama, but he’s averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the Finals. Overall, Towns is averaging 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in the playoffs, putting him right around this number.

I think he’s worth a look to go OVER this total in Game 3, as he’s put up 38, 34, 36, 28, 32 and 31 PRA in his games since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns has a huge role for the Knicks on both ends, and with Jalen Brunson struggling with his shooting, the Knicks need more scoring from KAT in this matchup.

He’s 2-for-2 on this prop in this series, and I think his rebounding (12.5 per game in the Finals) can help carry him over this number on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .