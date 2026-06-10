Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for OG Anunoby, Dylan Harper, More in NBA Finals Game 4)

The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks had by far their best offensive showings of the NBA Finals in Game 3, combining for 226 points in a four-point San Antonio win.

Now, a pivotal Game 4 awaits on Wednesday night as the Knicks look to take a 3-1 series lead. San Antonio could take control of this series with a win before things shift back to Frost Bank Center for Game 5, but the Knicks are favored at home in Game 4.

If you’re not looking to bet on a side in this game, there are still other ways to get involved. The road team has won each of the first three games in this series, and I’d rather look at the prop market on Wednesday with players like Dylan Harper, OG Anunoby and others showing out in this series.

Harper is once again one of my favorite prop targets, as he continues to stuff the stat sheet with Mitch Johnson extending his minutes. Meanwhile, Anunoby and Jalen Brunson carried the New York offense for a lot of Game 3, and I expect both players to produce in Game 4 as well.

Let’s jump right into the latest odds and analysis for these player prop picks on Wednesday night.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-117)

I can’t say enough good things about Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, who continues to look like anything but a rookie in these Finals.

Harper had a major role in Game 3, playing 32 minutes and taking 18 shots in the Spurs’ win. While he was just 5-of-18 from the field, Harper finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

He’s now picked up 24 or more points, rebounds and assists in all three of his games in the Finals and four of his last five appearances dating back to the Western Conference Finals.

Mitch Johnson clearly noticed that he needs to play Harper more, extending the rookie over 30 minutes in each of the last two games. With that increased usage, Harper is a great bet to clear this line, especially if he continues to take double-digit shot attempts.

In the 2026 postseason, Harper is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and his numbers are only going up in this series.

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+113)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is worth a look in this prop market after his best shooting game of the series:

Jalen Brunson has not shot the ball well in the NBA Finals, knocking down just 37.0 percent of his shots from the field and 31.8 percent of his 3s. He’s seen his 3-point percentage dip since the start of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the star guard still has knocked down 34.5 percent of his 3s in the playoffs.

I’m buying Brunson in the 3-point market after he was 3-for-5 from deep in Game 3. The star guard took 17 3-pointers over the first two games of this series, and he’s taken 25 or more shots in every game.

The usage is going to be there for the All-NBA guard, and Brunson shot just under 37 percent from 3 in the regular season. If he’s going to push eight or nine attempts from beyond the arc, he’s really hard to pass up in this market, especially since the Spurs are insisting on doubling him and meeting him with bodies in the paint.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Brunson leaned more on his jump shot in Game 4, especially since he finally found a rhythm from 3 on Monday.

OG Anunoby OVER 16.5 Points (-114)

OG Anunoby kept the Knicks in Game 3 on Monday night, scoring 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. While Anunoby’s usage has been up and down in the playoffs, he’s remained a consistent scorer, averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 57.0 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from 3-point range.

Anunoby should have a big role again in Game 4, and he’s been one of the few players we’ve seen in the playoffs that is comfortable going right at Victor Wembanyama. In fact, Anunoby has several dunks in this series where he attacked the Defensive Player of the Year off the dribble.

Since he’s scored 17 or more points in each game in this series – including in Game 2 when he took just 10 shots – I think Anunoby is a little undervalued at home in this matchup.

The Spurs don’t have anyone that really matches up well with him size wise, and the Knicks may need more from him offensively if Karl-Anthony Towns (11 points in Game 3) struggles again.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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