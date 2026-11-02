Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for SGA, Caleb Wilson, Cameron Boozer, Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic)

The second week of the 2026-27 NBA season comes to a close with all 30 teams in action on Monday night, making it a fun night to bet on some player props.

There are a ton of star players in action, and while eight teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, there isn’t a single team in action on Tuesday since its Election Day. So, bettors can wager on stars across the league on Monday, even though that may not always be the best bet.

All season long, I’m sharing my favorite props in the NBA for SI Betting. Player props are my favorite way to bet on the NBA, as it allows you to target some players in favorable matchups while also not having to rely on the final outcome to win the bet.

On Monday, I’m targeting a bunch of players to have big games, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Luka Doncic in a showdown with the Miami Heat.

I’m also looking at a pair of rookies in No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer and No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson to both have big games on the glass.

Here’s a look at the odds for every prop I’m taking on Monday at the best betting sites .

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 29.5 Points (-118)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are absolutely ravaged by injuries, and they’ve failed to reach 100 points in back-to-back games heading into Monday’s clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring has taken a step back in the process, as he’s averaging just 26.0 points per game in six games after multiple years in a row of averaging over 30 a night.

Can he get back to that form on Monday?

I’m buying SGA against a Cavs team that lacks guard/wing defenders outside of Peyton Watson. SGA should be able to hunt James Harden and Donovan Mitchell in this game, and the Cavs are just 17th in the league in defensive rating despite a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Gilgeous-Alexander still has two games with over 30 points in the 2026-27 season, and he’s taking 21.5 shots per game. That gives him a strong enough floor to trust in this market as the Thunder look to get back on track after back-to-back losses.

Caleb Wilson OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-144)

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson is averaging 21.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, yet his rebounds prop is down at 5.5 for Monday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly has listed Joel Embiid (foot) as questionable for this game, and it remains one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. The Sixers are 24th in the league in rebound percentage and 30th in opponent rebounds per game, which sets up well for Wilson on Monday.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is playing well over 30 minutes per night and has three games with six or more boards this season. He’s grabbed at least five rebounds in five of his six appearances.

I think his athleticism alone will help him on the glass against a Philly team that lacks size in the frontcourt behind Embiid.

Coby White OVER 12.5 Points (-112)

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White is set to make his season debut on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, and I think he’s a little undervalued in the prop market.

White could be on a minutes restriction in this game, but his points prop is all the way down at 12.5 after he averaged 15.6 points in 19.3 minutes per game for the Hornets after the trade deadline last season.

With LaMelo Ball now in Minnesota, White is the lead guard for this Hornets team, and I expect him to handle enough of a workload to push 15 or more points on Monday. Detroit is one of the best defenses in the league, but the Hornets are desperate for a scoring punch behind Brandon Miller.

I think White’s usage will be higher than oddsmakers are projecting on Nov. 2.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 17.5 Points (-119)

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels has been thrust into a bigger role with Anthony Edwards sidelined due to a knee injury, and he’s responded in a big way.

McDaniels is averaging 20.3 points per game since Edwards went down, shooting 52.0 percent from the field on 16.7 shots per game.

The Timberwolves are going to have to rely more and more on McDaniels and LaMelo Ball in the coming weeks, and I love this line for the veteran wing against a Milwaukee team that is just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.

Through seven games, McDaniels is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3.

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-134)

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer is the favorite to win the league’s Rookie of the Year award, and he’s been a monster on the glass through six games.

Boozer is averaging 10.5 rebounds on 15.3 rebound chances per game, clearing 8.5 boards in five of his matchups. He has a tougher game with the New Orleans Pelicans (ninth in rebound percentage) on Monday, but I’m still buying Boozer at this lower line.

He’s playing 31.0 minutes per game and has picked up double-digit boards in four of his six games. This prop should be set at 9.5, so I’ll gladly take this lower line on Monday.

Fred VanVleet 5+ Assists (-215)

I’m laying a little extra juice in a prop for Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, who is averaging 6.4 assists on 9.8 potential dimes per game.

The Houston offense is No. 1 in the league through the first two weeks, and VanVleet’s return has been huge for this attack. Not only does FVV get the Rockets organized, but he’s picked up five or more dimes in every game this season.

Boston is seventh in the league in defensive rating, so this is why I’m taking the discounted line on VanVleet as Houston looks to move to 7-1 in the 2026-27 campaign.

Damian Lillard 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-190)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is back from an Achilles injury this season, and while he’s shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3, I’m targeting him in the prop market against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Lillard should remain in a lead role with Ja Morant sidelined with an injury, and the Nuggets have struggled to defend the 3-ball, ranking 19th in opponent 3s made per game and 15th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Through five games, Lillard has attempted 47 shots from deep, taking at least eight 3-pointers in every game. Dame has made three or more shots from beyond the arc on three occasions, playing 29.0 minutes per game.

I’ll gladly move this line down to 3+ for Lillard against this shaky Denver defense.

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)

The Los Angeles Lakers and star Luka Doncic are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, as they’ll take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat.

I love this 3-point prop for Doncic, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc on Sunday for his fifth game this season with five or more 3-pointers made.

Doncic is shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc on a whopping 13.5 attempts per game, and his volume should remain high on Monday against Miami. The Lakers’ offense has been extremely dependent on Doncic this season with Austin Reaves off to a bit of a slow start.

This is an all-time matchup for Doncic, as Miami is 29th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and dead last in opponent 3s made per game. The Heat have some wing defenders they can throw on Luka, but the Lakers star is on another level right now, averaging 37.7 points per game.

As long as he suits up on Monday, he’s a must bet in this market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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