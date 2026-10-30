Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves Star)

The NBA Cup is BACK!

Friday marks the first day of Group Play, which will last for the next several weeks in the lead up to the NBA Cup quarterfinals in early December. The defending NBA Cup champions – and NBA champions – are in action on Friday, as the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season.

New York is one of 20 teams set to take the floor in a 10-game slate on Friday night.

So, it’s only right we bet on a few player props!

The NBA Cup has brought intense regular-season action over the last few seasons, and after the Knicks went from the NBA Cup title to the NBA title, it’s pretty clear that the best teams in the league are taking it seriously. After all, the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs matched up in both titles during the 2025-26 season.

There are a ton of stars set to take the floor on Friday, even with all of the injury issues facing the league through the first week of action.

I’ve narrowed things down to four player props for the opening NBA Cup Group Play games to help bettors immerse themselves in one of the most exciting in-season tournaments in sports.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday’s NBA Cup Games

Odds via Fanatics Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic OVER 12+ Rebounds (-149)

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic led the NBA in rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season, but he’s seen those numbers dip a bit early in the 2026-27 campaign.

Jokic has failed to reach 10 boards in two of his four games and is averaging just 10.5 rebounds per night. Despite that, I’m betting on him to clear his rebound prop against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Phoenix is without starting center Mark Williams to begin the season, and the team’s rebounding has suffered as a result. The Suns are 28th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and dead last in rebound percentage (42.9 percent).

So, this is a great matchup for Jokic, who picked up 13 boards his last time out in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

I’m rarely concerned about Jokic’s counting stats, and the three-time league MVP should make quick work of a Suns frontcourt that lacks an elite defensive option – or rebounder – at this point in the season.

Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-110)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry gets his second crack at the Los Angeles Lakers this season on Friday night.

After an 0-3 start, which included a blowout loss to the Lakers, the Warriors have won two games in a row and had a vintage Steph night on Wednesday. The four-time champion dropped 44 points in a road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, making six 3-pointers in the process.

Curry gave the Lakers trouble in the season opener, scoring 23 points (16 in the first quarter), but he played just 21 minutes since the Warriors fell behind big. He cleared 30 minutes for the first time in a game this season on Wednesday, and the star guard has 23 or more points in every game.

That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this market on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-115)

Speaking of the Knicks, center Karl-Anthony Towns is off to a great start this season, averaging 21.8 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

Towns has been a beast on the glass in recent seasons, and he has 10 or more boards in every game in the 2026-27 campaign.

That includes a 12-rebound game – despite foul trouble – in the season opener against Philadelphia.

The 76ers have struggled on the boards this season with their lack of center depth behind Joel Embiid, ranking 30th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and in the bottom 10 in rebound percentage.

This is a great matchup for Towns, who needed just 23:33 in the opener to gobble up 12 boards. I love how aggressive he’s been to start this season, and the six-time All-Star should be in line for a big game on Friday night.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 15.5 Points (-115)

Anthony Edwards is sidelined for the next two months with a knee injury, which means someone has to step up scoring the ball for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Enter: Jaden McDaniels.

The veteran forward had 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to Golden State , and he’s shooting 54.8 percent from the field this season. It makes sense that the Wolves want to lean on McDaniels for a bigger scoring role, and he showed he was capable of it last season, including in the playoffs.

In his last 10 games during the 2025-26 season without Edwards, McDaniels averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Los Angeles Clippers have been pretty good defensively this season, but I still like McDaniels given the lack of options for more shots in Minny.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.