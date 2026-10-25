Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Haliburton, Franz Wagner, Darius Garland and More)

Looking to bet on some player props for Sunday’s NBA action?

We’re nearing the end of the first week of the regular season, and there a bunch of players off to strong starts, including Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who is part of a massive seven-game slate on Sunday, Oct. 25:

Los Angeles Lakers @ Utah Jazz

Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Toronto Raptors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons @ Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies @ Sacramento Kings

Haliburton is one of my top prop bet targets on the night, though he’s not the only player to consider. Betting on props is a great way to get involved in the NBA action and wager on your favorite players or simply find a star that is undervalued.

Now that every team has at least two games in the book this season, there is a little more data to use when looking at new rotations, player roles and which defenses are worth fading.

I’ve narrowed things down to four picks for Sunday’s action, including plays for All-Star guards like Darius Garland and Haliburton.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 20.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-109)

Ayo Dosumnu has gotten off to a great start in a super-sub role for the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing over 26 minutes in his first two games in the 2026-27 season.

The former second-round pick is averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. The Wolves are using Dosunmu as the third guard behind LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, which has led to a ton of chances on the ball.

Dosunmu had a 10-assist game his last time out and has attempted at least 11 shots in each game this season. That gives him a pretty solid floor against a Toronto Raptors team that is No. 1 in defensive rating, but also No. 1 in pace this season.

After going for 24 and 31 PRA in his first two games, Dosunmu may be a little undervalued on Sunday night.

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-119)

Darius Garland shot the ball at an extremely high level for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging 3.3 makes on 7.6 attempts across 19 games (43.8 percent). He’s off to a great start in the 2026-27 campaign, making at least three shots from deep in both of his games, shooting 7-for-18 overall.

Garland has taken at least eight 3-pointers in each game, giving him a really solid floor against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are a top-five defense in opponent 3s made and opponent 3-point percentage this season, but with Brandon Ingram, Max Strus and Bradley Beal still out for the Clippers, Garland should get a ton of looks from beyond the arc on Sunday.

Franz Wagner OVER 21.5 Points (-123)

Paolo Banchero (ankle) is set to miss the next several weeks for the Orlando Magic, which should lead to expanded offensive roles for Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and others, starting on Sunday against the New York Knicks.

New York is 11th in the league in defensive rating this season, but I love this matchup for Wagner, who has thrived in a lead role in the past. Last season, in 10 games with Banchero out of the lineup, Wagner averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. That includes a 37-point showing against this Knicks team.

So far this season, Wagner is averaging 20 points per game, dropping 22 in the season opener. He’s shooting 47.1 percent from the field, and I expect him to push 18-20 shots in this matchup against New York.

The Knicks have a bunch of elite wing defenders, but this prop pick is more of a usage play for Wagner than anything else.

Tyrese Haliburton 9+ Assists (-176)

Through two games, Haliburton is averaging 9.5 assists per game, and his potential assist numbers suggest that he could have even more.

A two-time All-NBA selection, Haliburton had an insane 20 potential assists in the season opener, and he’s going to initiate the offense all night for this Indiana team.

Haliburton has put up at least nine assists per game in each of his three full seasons with Indiana, averaging over 10 per game in two of those campaigns. He dropped 12 dimes in the season opener, so he’s more than capable of reaching this line on Sunday.

The Pacers guard has also played a pretty usual role in his return from an Achilles injury, playing over 32 minutes in both games.

Brooklyn is just 24th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so this is one of the best matchups you’ll find for the Indiana All-Star this early in the campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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