Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, Cooper Flagg, Ausar Thompson, Hornets Big Man)

Thursday night’s NBA action features an interesting four-game slate, including a battle between two exciting Western Conference teams in the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the NBA usually takes a back seat to the NFL on Thursday nights early in the season, there are some pretty intriguing matchups for some prop betting on Nov. 12:

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

LeBron James and Joel Embiid are questionable, which could lead to a big game for one of the 76ers’ other stars against a banged-up Toronto team that didn’t have Kawhi Leonard or Scottie Barnes on Wednesday.

Plus, stars like Cade Cunningham, LaMelo Ball, Cooper Flagg, Devin Booker and more will take the floor on Thursday.

Each night during the NBA season, the SI Betting team will share our favorite NBA player props – the most exciting way to bet on the best basketball league in the world.

I’m targeting four plays on Nov. 12, including a pick for 76ers star Tyrese Maxey to kick things off. Here’s a look at that prop and the odds from the best betting sites for this four-game slate.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-106)

Since both James and Embiid are questionable, there’s a chance that Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe all see an uptick in usage on Thursday night.

I’m targeting Maxey in the prop market as a result, as the All-NBA guard has been by far the Sixers’ best player this season.

Through 12 games, Maxey is averaging 26.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3. He’s seen his shot volume fluctuate in recent games, but he still dropped 24 points on just 12 shots in a loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Overall, Maxey has 25 or more points in nine of his games and is taking 18.5 shots per night. Even if one of James or Embiid plays, either player sitting should open up some more shot volume for Maxey.

The Raptors are playing the second night of a back-to-back, so this is a pretty tough turnaround for them against one of the best teams in the East. I think that sets up well for Maxey to have a big game and at least come right around his season average.

Ausar Thompson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-142)

This season, Ausar Thompson is averaging 8.4 rebounds on 12.6 rebound chances per game, and he has a favorable matchup against Washington.

The Wizards held Thompson to just five boards on Monday, but they rank 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 26th in rebound percentage.

The Pistons need more help on the glass with Jalen Duren (hamstring) sidelined, and Thompson has picked up at least seven boards in five of his nine games.

After a down showing on Monday, I’ll buy low on the former lottery pick to come closer to his season average.

Cooper Flagg 37+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love this prop for Flagg against Minnesota:

Flagg has gotten off to a great start in his second NBA season, averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game (39.7 PRA) while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3.

Once the 3-point shot comes along for the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, he’s going to be one of the most dynamic offensive players in the game. Still, Flagg has put up huge numbers this season, picking up 37 or more points, rebounds and assists in six of his 10 games. He only finished nine of those games, as a shoulder injury knocked him out of the second game of the season against Indiana.

So, Flagg has hit the line at a pretty high rate in the 2026-27 season.

While the Timberwolves are a top-five defense, it’s hard not to bet on Flagg’s usage, especially after he dropped 43 points against Indiana on Nov. 9.

Flagg is taking 18.0 shots per game and averaging 12.2 potential assists and 12.5 rebound chances per game. That gives him a really high floor in this market, even against one of the best defenses in the NBA.

Moussa Diabate OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-138)

Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate has missed back-to-back games, but he’s listed as probable for Thursday’s game against Phoenix.

The Suns are without starting center Mark Williams to open this season, and they’ve struggled on the boards, ranking dead last in the league in rebound percentage and 25th in opponent rebounds per game.

Diabate has picked up nine or more boards in four games this season, and he has seven games with at least eight rebounds. That gives him a really solid floor for a Hornets team that is short-handed across the roster on Thursday.

Overall, Diabate is averaging 21.2 rebound chances per game, so he’s more than capable of clearing this prop against the worst rebounding team in the NBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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