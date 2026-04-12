Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, LaMelo Ball, LeBron James, Derik Queen)

Every NBA team is in action on Sunday – the final day of the regular season – and several teams have a play-in position or playoff spot to play for on April 12.

With so much at stake in the standings, there are plenty of teams that will be relying on their best players to carry them to the best possible spot before the play-in begins on Tuesday night.

So, it’s only right that we bet on a few player props!

There are still a handful of teams with something to play for on Sunday, and I’m almost exclusively targeting those squads in today’s best prop picks.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (questionable) and others can improve their spot in the playoff/play-in race, but they have to win to make it happen.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my analysis for each play as we close out the regular season and shift our focus to the play-in and playoffs!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey 29+ Points (-105)

This season, Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34 games without Joel Embiid, and he’s going to be asked to handle a major workload on Sunday.

Maxey took 28 shots in his last game, scoring 32 points, and the Sixers guard is averaging 28.4 points per game in the 2025-26 season. Even though he’s seen his scoring dip a bit since returning from a finger injury, Maxey is worth a look against this shaky Milwaukee Bucks defense.

Milwaukee is 26th in defensive rating this season, and it’s allowed the fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards. In his matchups against the Bucks, Maxey has put up 54, 12 and 22 points – so there’s been some volatility with his play. Still, I think he’s worth a look in a must-win matchup for Philly.

LaMelo Ball OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (+115)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is taking 10.2 3-pointers per game in the 2025-26 season, knocking down 36.9 percent of those shots.

Ball may not shoot over 40 percent, but he takes a lot of difficult 3s (and makes a bunch), which makes him an exciting player in this market. This season, Ball has made two, five and four shots from deep in his games against the New YorkKnicks, taking nine attempts in the late March meeting between the squads.

The former top-three pick has made at least three shots from deep in 18 of his last 20 games, averaging 4.5 3-pointers made on 12.0 attempts per game during that stretch. He could have a big game against a New York team that is 21st in opponent 3-pointers made and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage this season.

LeBron James 10+ Assists (+102)

Since Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) went down, LeBron James has taken over the No. 1 role for the Lakers and is thriving. He’s picked up at least 11 dimes in three games in a row, and he should handle a major workload on April 12 against Utah.

The Utah Jazz are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they’ve allowed the most assists to opponents in the league. James has picked up 10 or more dimes in his last four games without Doncic, averaging 22.6 points, 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game in 10 games.

In three games against the Jazz, LeBron has 12, eight and 10 dimes. He should have even more playmaking responsibility on Sunday.

Derik Queen 10+ Rebounds (-125)

Derik Queen has started the last two games for the New Orleans Pelicans, and he’ll likely be back in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Queen is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game as a starter, and he’s picked up double-digit boards in each of his last two games. With the Timberwolves down, Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, Queen shouldn’t face much competition on the boards.

The rookie has flashed some serious talent this season, and he’s an easy double-double threat for the third game in a row.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.