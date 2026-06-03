Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama. Jalen Brunson, Dylan Harper in NBA Finals Game 1)

A rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals begins 27 years later, as the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

Both of these teams have played elite basketball all postseason, ranking No. 1 (New York) and No. 2 (San Antonio) in playoff net rating. The Knicks exited the Eastern Conference portion of the playoffs with the No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 1 in defensive rating in the postseason, but the Spurs aren’t far behind, ranking second in defense and third in offense.

This series isn’t short on star players, as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are looking to prove that they're a match for All-NBA center Victor Wembanyama and the young core of Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and others in San Antonio.

With so many great players in this series, there are a ton of ways to bet in the prop market – even with these elite defenses squaring off.

I’ve decided to target two of the stars in Brunson and Wemby to open Game 1, as well as the most important bench piece in this series.

Let’s take a look at the odds before diving into my breakdown for each of these picks on Wednesday, June 3.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-170)

Victor Wembanyama has faced the Knicks six times in his career (including the NBA Cup loss), and he’s taken a ton of 3-pointers against them, even since Mike Brown became the head coach:

Nov. 8, 2023: 0-for-4 from 3

March 29, 2024: 4-for-9 from 3

Dec. 25, 2024: 6-for-16 from 3

Dec. 16, 2025: 2-for-6 from 3 (in 25 minutes)

Dec. 31, 2025: 2-for-2 from 3

March 1, 2026: 1-for-7 from 3

So, Wemby has taken 15 3-pointers in three games against New York this season, and he’s cleared this line in four games against the Knicks since coming into the league.

This postseason, Wembanyama is shooting 37.0 percent from 3 on 4.8 attempts per game, and he’s coming off a series with OKC where he made two or more shots from deep in five of his seven games.

The Knicks were 21st in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game in the regular season, and I’d expect Wembanyama to be aggressive from deep in Game 1.

Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-128)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is a great prop target in Game 1:

Jalen Brunson is averaging 6.6 assists per game during the Knicks’ playoff run, which is actually down from the regular season when he put up 6.8 assists per night.

Still, the All-NBA guard is averaging over 10 potential assists per game, and he’s cleared 6.5 assists in all three of his games against the Spurs in the 2025-26 season, putting up eight dimes in the Knicks’ NBA Cup win.

If the Spurs defend Brunson similarly to how they attacked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there are going to be a lot of playmaking opportunities for the Knicks star. SGA averaged 8.9 assists per game in the Western Conference Finals against San Antonio, and Brunson has more offensive weapons around him to rely on with the Knicks being much healthier than the Thunder were.

Even though he’s only averaging 6.6 assists per game this postseason, the Knicks star still has cleared this line in six of his 14 playoff games.

Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-110)

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has stepped up in a big way this postseason, averaging 13.1 points on 9.0 shots in 25.6 minutes per game.

Harper has been the Spurs’ most important bench player, and he’s cleared 10.5 points in 11 of his 18 games in the 2026 postseason.

I think this line is too low for Harper, who could play an even bigger role as rotations tighten in the NBA Finals. After an adductor injury appeared to slow him early in the Western Conference Finals, Harper responded in a big way, scoring 18 points in Game 6 and 12 in Game 7 to help the Spurs advance.

He had a 21-point showing against the Knicks in the NBA Cup Championship earlier this season, and he averaged 11.8 points per game in the regular season.

So, I think this line is set way too low for a player that has become an important ingredient to the Spurs’ success in the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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