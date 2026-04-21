Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, Paul George)

Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum are all looking to lead their teams to 2-0 series leads when the NBA Playoffs resume on Tuesday night with these matchups:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

All three of those stars had their fingerprints all over the Game 1 wins, and they are worthy prop targets on Tuesday as well.

Several lines have been adjusted after the opening games of these series, and I’ve narrowed things down to my three favorite props on April 21, including a pick for Wembanyama after his outburst in Game 1.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paul George 18+ Points (-130)

Paul George was arguably the best player on the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1, and he should see a bigger role in Game 2.

George finished with 17 points in 28 minutes, taking just eight shots from the field and two shots from beyond the arc. He was 4–of-8 from the field and 8-of-9 from the line, giving Philly some efficient offense in a game where it shot just 38.9 percent from the field and 17.4 percent from 3-point range.

I’m going to trust George in Game 2, especially if the Sixers are able to hang around. The forward’s minutes were cut short with the Celtics up big in the second half, and he should come closer to his season average of 13.9 shots per game.

As long as Joel Embiid remains out, Philly needs George to handle a bigger scoring load, and he showed that he could score pretty easily – and get to the line – against Boston in Game 1.

Victor Wembanyama 29+ Points (-104)

Wembanyama was up to the challenge in Game 1, dropping 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including an impressive 5-of-6 showing from beyond the arc.

While I’m not expecting Wemby to light things up from 3 in Game 2, I do think he’s worth a look to score 29 or more points. The former No. 1 overall pick played over 32 minutes in the Game 1 win, and he should see his minutes increase from the regular season – where he played less than 30 per game.

Over the final stretch of the regular season, Wemby scored 34 or more points in four of five games as the Spurs attempted to get the No. 1 seed in the West.

In a playoff situation, I don’t think the MVP candidate is going to hold back, and the Blazers struggled to find a matchup for him in Game 1. He’s worth a look in Game 2, especially if he’s going to take 20 or more shots from the field.

LeBron James OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104)

At age 41, LeBron James is still one of the most dangerous players in the NBA.

During the regular season, the four-time champion averaged 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 games with Luka Doncic out of the lineup, and he put up a smooth 21 rebounds and assists in Game 1 with the star guard sidelined.

James is not only the primary scorer for L.A. with Doncic and Austin Reaves injured, but he’s the No. 1 facilitator as well, dishing out 13 assists in Game 1, including eight in the first quarter.

This prop is way too low for James, especially if he’s going to attack the glass at a high level. James averaged just 6.1 rebounds per game in the regular season, but he picked up eight boards (on 13 rebound chances) in Game 1.

After two days off, I think the Hall of Famer is going to stuff the stat sheet again in Game 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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