Best NFL MVP Bets for 2026 Season (Brock Purdy Has Best Value Amongst QBs)

The NFL season is about to begin, and there are a few markets that all bettors should have some action on before the opening kickoff. One of them is betting on who will be named NFL MVP.

We know at this point that the MVP award has largely become a quarterback award. A non-quarterback hasn't won the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012, and if Saquon Barkley's 2,000-yard season in 2024 was only good enough to finish in third place in the voting, then we know it would take a record-breaking, gargantuan effort for any non-quarterback to win it.

In this article, I'm going to give you my three favorite bets to win the NFL MVP this season, starting with the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback, Brock Purdy.

Best Bets to win NFL MVP

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Brock Purdy (+2200)

In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I made the case for betting on Brock Purdy to be named the 2026 NFL MVP:

You can point to Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme if you want to, but the fact of the matter few quarterbacks have been as efficient as Brock Purdy over the past few years. Even in a year where he played just nine games, he was second in the NFL in both adjusted EPA per play and completion percentage over expected while leading the 49ers to a 7-2 record. People also forget that in 2023 he finished fourth in MVP voting and was the betting favorite late in the year before a bad game in prime time against the Baltimore Ravens.

If the 49ers bounce back this season and Purdy stays healthy throughout, his numbers alone will be up with the top quarterbacks in the NFL. That makes him worth an MVP bet at 22-1.

Trevor Lawrence (+2500)

A lot of people are sleeping on Trevor Lawrence this season. He threw for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record. That all happened after getting off to a rough start to the season. Through his first five games, he was averaging just 213.2 yards per game, while throwing only six touchdowns and five interceptions as he got used to playing in first-year head coach Liam Coen's offensive system.

The rest of the season, he averaged 245.1 passing yards per game, throwing for 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Now, in his second full season under Coen, there's no reason why he can't take another significant step forward and establish himself as one of the best players at his position.

Kyler Murray (+5000)

We have seen Kyler Murray play at an MVP-level for stretches in his career. Unfortunately, injuries and regression in his play in the second half of the season have derailed him. But now, there are a lot of "what ifs" surrounding him now that he's playing for a new team.

What if Kevin O'Connell can unlock something in him? What if Justin Jefferson provides him with the star receiver to throw to that he never had in Arizona? What if he's more motivated than ever, with a need to prove himself?

If the Vikings can get him to play at the level that we have seen him play at before, but sustain it through all 17 games, his ceiling is going to be an MVP-level performance. He could be worth a sprinkle at 50-1.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!