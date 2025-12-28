Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bears vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17
Sunday Night Football in Week 17 features a pair of teams that have already clinched a playoff spot, as the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy.
San Francisco is 5-0 since Brock Purdy returned from a toe injury, and it’s still in play to win the NFC West with two games to go in the regular season. Oddsmakers have set the 49ers as favorites, but they won’t have it easy against a Chicago team that has made comeback win after comeback win in the 2025 season.
Williams and the Bears picked up a massive win over Green Bay in Week 16, and they’re looking to lock up a top-two spot in the NFC this season. After losing two games to open the season, Chicago is 11-2 since, and it’s moved up in the latest Super Bowl odds after clinching a playoff spot.
This game features two intriguing offenses, but how should we bet on it?
Here’s a breakdown of some of the top picks and predictions from the SI Betting team for this Sunday night battle.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bears vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- San Francisco 49ers -3 (-115) vs. Chicago Bears – Iain MacMillan
- Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-198) – Peter Dewey
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-110) – Peter Dewey
- DJ Moore Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey
San Francisco 49ers -3 (-115) vs. Chicago Bears – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
I'm willing to go down with the ship that the Bears aren't a good football team. Another week, another string of unbelievably good luck leading to them winning on the final play of the game. Jordan Love was hurt in the first half, and the Bears still found themselves down 10 points late in the game. A recovered onside kick later, and Chicago was able to force overtime, where they'd eventually win. Despite the win, the Bears are still ranked just 16th in total DVOA, and if you eliminate their takeaways, their defense is in the bottom 10 in virtually every metric.
The 49ers are the better team in most areas, and the Bears' luck is bound to run out sooner or later. I'll take the 49ers as slight home favorites.
Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-198) – Peter Dewey
I’m buying Purdy once again in Week 17, as he only has two games this season with fewer than two touchdown passes:
Since coming back from a toe injury, Purdy has been on fire for the 49ers, and he’s thrown eight touchdown passes over his last two games.
This season, the former seventh-round pick has at least two touchdown passes in five of his seven games, and he’s thrown for three scores or more in three of those matchups. After a five-score game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, Purdy has another good matchup this week.
The Bears have allowed the fifth-most passing scores in the NFL (28) this season, and Purdy should have plenty of chances to beat them through the air since he’s thrown at least 30 passes in five of his seven games in 2025.
If you want to get bold, Purdy is also worth a look at +182 to throw three or more scores.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-110) – Peter Dewey
This is a great matchup for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, as the Bears have struggled to stop the run in 2025:
Christian McCaffrey is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but he’s ran for 1,039 yards this season, clearing 68.5 yards in seven games.
It’s not a coincidence that McCaffrey has been better running the ball as of late, as he has 69 or more rushing yards in five of the seven games that Purdy has started this season.
CMC is also seeing a ton of carries, rushing 21 times against the Colts and at least 20 times in each of the last four games.
This line is a steal on Sunday night, as the Bears rank 29th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (5.0) and 21st in EPA/Rush.
I expect CMC to blow past this total, especially if he receives 20 or more touches on the ground for the sixth time this season with Purdy at quarterback.
DJ Moore Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for a player to find the end zone this week, Bears receiver DJ Moore could be worth a look as Caleb Williams’ top target:
The Bears’ receiving corps has been banged up as of late, setting the stage for DJ Moore to return to a bigger role in the offense. He’s found the end zone three times over the last two games and five times over the last five games for this Chicago offense.
Moore still isn’t getting a ton of targets – no more than seven in any game this season – but he’s scored six touchdowns and has a favorable matchup against this 49ers secondary.
San Francisco ranks just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up 25 passing touchdowns this season.
I’ll take a shot on Moore at plus money to score for the third week in a row.
