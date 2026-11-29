Sunday Night Football in Week 12 of the NFL season features the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft as the Las Vegas Raiders and Fernando Mendoza hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns.

Entering the season, both of these teams were long shots to make the playoffs, but the Browns currently sit at 6-4 and are in the playoff picture in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Raiders have fallen off a bit since trading away Kirk Cousins, suffering losses to both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos with Mendoza as the starter.

Oddsmakers have set Deshaun Watson and the Browns as favorites in this primetime matchup, which was not originally expected to be played on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL actually flexed this game to the Sunday night matchup after the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots both suffered quarterback injuries ahead of Week 12.

Watson has not been fantastic in the 2026 season, but he's led the Browns to wins, including six comeback wins in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland is in position to make the playoffs in a banged-up AFC and it would love to pick up a win at home against the floundering Raiders. Las Vegas has one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season, so it's possible that Watson and this passing game can get going on Sunday.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup and the SI Betting team has been breaking down game picks, player prop selections and more to help you get the most out of one of the final primetime matchups of this wild Week 12.

Here's a breakdown of all of our favorite picks for this Raiders vs. Browns showdown.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Raiders vs. Browns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline (+190) vs. Cleveland Browns – Iain MacMillan

Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey

Ashton Jeanty OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128) – Peter Dewey

Fernando Mendoza OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline (+190) vs. Cleveland Browns – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s taking Mendoza and the Raiders to pull off an upset:

I'm convinced that the Browns aren't as good as their record indicates. This is a team that's 18th in net yards per play (-0.1), 22nd in EPA per play, 21st in success rate, and completely average defensively. Deshaun Watson has somehow found a way to win games, but he's still just 23rd in the league in adjusted EPA per play.

I've been impressed by Fernando Mendoza through his first two starts, who has had to face two of the best defenses in the NFL in his first two starts. After those two matchups, he should feel a lot more comfortable against a Browns defense that isn't in the same league as the Broncos' and Seahawks'.

The Browns aren't good enough to be this big of a favorite. Anything can happen in this game, so I'll take a chance betting on the Browns to pull off the upset at +190.

Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey

Over his last four games, Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has either scored a touchdown or finished with over 90 receiving yards.

The 2025 third-round pick has emerged as the most reliable pass catcher for Cleveland, going off for seven catches (on nine targets) and 91 receiving yards in Watson’s return to the starting lineup in Week 10.

Now, Fannin and the Browns have an awesome matchup at home on Sunday Night Football against the Raiders. This season, the Raiders rank 29th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 29th in EPA/Pass.

They’ve given up 23 passing scores (second-most in the NFL) and have really struggled to guard opposing tight ends. Las Vegas has given up nine touchdowns to the position (tied for the third-most in the league through 11 weeks) and the most receptions (70) in 2026.

Fannin has four scores in the 2026 campaign and he’s been targeted nine, 12 and nine times in Watson’s last three starts.

Ashton Jeanty OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128) – Peter Dewey

This season, Jeanty has 67 targets in 11 games (over six per game), 51 receptions, 507 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The former first-round pick has been a better pass catcher than runner behind a bad Raiders offensive line, and he’s coming off an eight-target, five-catch, 90-yard day against Denver in Mendoza’s second career start.

In Mendoza’s two starts in 2026, Jeanty has been targeted 12 times, catching nine passes (at least four in each game) for 136 yards. He’s picked up four or more receptions in eight of his 11 games and has at least three catches in all 11 appearances in 2026.

With Brock Bowers (ankle) banged up, Jeanty could have an even bigger role in this offense. After he played 84.3 percent of the snaps in Week 11, I expect Jeanty to lead the way for the Raiders on Sunday night.

Fernando Mendoza OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

This isn’t an easy matchup for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Browns are in the top-10 in the NFL in passing yards allowed and entered Week 12 at 11th in EPA/Pass.

Still, Mendoza threw for 267 yards against Denver in Week 11 despite completing less than 50 percent of his passes. He’s thrown the ball 29 and 37 times in first two starts, throwing for 143 yards against Seattle on 17 completions and 267 against Denver on 18 completions.

I think there’s a path for Mendoza to complete a few more passes on Sunday night, and his passing yards total is pretty low since he torched Denver in the second half of Week 11.

The Raiders’ running game has been awful, ranking in the bottom three in the league in EPA/Rush. So, I wouldn't be shocked if a lot continues to fall on Mendoza’s shoulders in this offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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