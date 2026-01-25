Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Rams vs. Seahawks in NFC Championship Game)

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have met in the NFL Playoffs twice before, and the Rams came away with the win both in 2005 and 2021. The first two iterations of this NFC West postseason matchup were in the wild-card round. This time around, it's the NFC Championship with a berth in Super Bowl 60 on the line.

If you're looking for some bets to place for tonight's marquee matchup, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.

Rams vs. Seahawks Best Bets Today

Seahawks -2.5 (-106) vs. Rams

Rams/Seahawks OVER 46.5 (-120)

Kenneth Walker III OVER 85.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

In this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60, I broke down why I'm backing the Seahawks as slight favorites:

This game is a matchup between the top two teams in DVOA, and just three points separated them in both previous meetings, with each team winning once. For the rubber match, I'm going to lay the 2.5 points on the Seahawks.

We haven't seen the best version of the Rams since their Week 15 win against the Lions. In fact, they finished the season on a 3-3 run with losses to the likes of the Panthers and Falcons. They also barely scraped both the Panthers and Bears in the first two rounds of the playoffs, teams that are far less talented than the Rams. They were outgained by Chicago, 5.1 yards per play to 4.4 yards per play.

Dating back to Week 13, the Rams' defense has ranked just 18th in opponent yards per play.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won eight straight games and looked as impressive as ever in the divisional round against the 49ers. Their defense leads the NFL in opponent EPA per play and is second in opponent success rate since Week 13.

Keep an eye on special teams, an area in which the Seahawks have a huge advantage over the Rams. They rank second in special teams DVOA, while the Rams rank 26th. If you don't think it matters, just remember the last time these two teams met when a punt return touchdown by the Seahawks sparked their comeback, resulting in a win.

The Seahawks have the momentum, the home-field advantage, and the better special teams. Give me Seattle to cover.

The Los Angeles Rams' offense may have struggled in the first two weeks of the postseason, but it's worth noting they put up 37 points behind 457 yards by Matthew Stafford against this Seahawks defense in their most recent matchup, all without Davante Adams.

If we see anything similar to that game, we're going to see the total go OVER in this one.

In the Championship Sunday edition of the Player Prop Countdown, Kenneth Walker to go over his rushing yards total is my top-ranked prop for Sunday:

With Zach Charbonet sidelined this week, Kenneth Walker is expected to get the bulk of work for the Seattle Seahawks. He could have a great matchup ahead of him, too, as he gets to face a Rams defense that has regressed in the final stretch of the season. Overall, they have allowed 4.3 yards per carry, an average mark at best.

People don't realize just how much the Seahawks run the ball. 50.61% of their offensive plays are running plays, which is the second-highest run play rate in the NFL. Walker is going to get plenty of work, and he has a chance to rack up the yards against a Rams defense that has been subpar at best of late.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

