Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Preseason Week 2 (Bet Steelers and Jaguars as Underdogs)

Are you sick of betting on baseball? Are you golf bets for this week already lost? Have no fear, the NFL preseason continues tonight with three games set to take place.

Handicapping the preseason is a tough task without knowing who's playing for each team in terms of starters in backups, but I'm here to help you out. Let's dive into my best bet for each game.

NFL Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steelers +114 vs. Jets

Jaguars +114 vs. Panthers

Packers +6 (-112) vs. Broncos

Jets vs. Steelers Prediction

Pick: Steelers +114

I bet against the Jets in their first preseason game because it doesn't matter if the Jets are playing starters or not; they're still a bad team that's led by a bad head coach. The Jets starters aren't good, and their backups are even worse, leaving them susceptible to being on the wrong side of a second-half blowout.

Meanwhile, both Steelers' young quarterbacks who will be playing in this game looked fantastic in their preseason debut against a much tougher defense. They should have another strong outing in this one.

I'll jump at the chance to bet on the Steelers as underdogs.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Prediction

Pick: Jaguars +114

There are some NFL head coaches who put little to no emphasis on winning preseason games, using them solely as an evaluation tool and as a way to get their starters ready for the regular season. Dave Canales is one of those coaches, who has gone just 1-7 against the spread in the preseason since taking over as the Panthers' head coach.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars won their Week 1 game without playing any of their starters, and now they plan on playing them for at least a portion of the game.

I trust the Jaguars a lot more than the Panthers in this spot.

Packers vs. Broncos Prediction

Pick: Packers +6 (-112)

I'm not sure why the Broncos are 6-point favorites in this game. Sure, the Broncos won big in their first preseason game and the Packers lost by a significant margin, but with starters taking the field for both teams in this game, I don't think this big of a spread is justified.

I'll take the points with Green Bay in this one.

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