Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 10 (How to Bet Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football)

The second half of the 2026 NFL regular season has officially begun, and we have 12 games to watch and bet on today.

If you're looking for some bets to place, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into three of my favorite plays for today's action.

NFL Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Chiefs -3.5 (+100) vs. Falcons

Panthers vs. Saints OVER 48.5 (-115)

Bengals -3.5 (-110) vs. Steelers

Chiefs vs. Falcons Best Bet

I want nothing to do with the Atlanta Falcons anymore. Their offense isn't living up to its potential with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback; their defense has regressed heavily since early in the season, and now they won't have their best defensive player, Jessie Bates, who was just traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even with Bates, the Falcons ranked 28th in the NFL in opponent success rate. Only the Jets, Dolphins, Titans, and Raiders ranked worse.

The Chiefs needed to find a way to throw the football, and they did exactly that this past week, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets. I'm not yet convinced whether or not they're an elite team, but they can run up the score against inferior opponents, and make no mistake about it: Atlanta is an inferior team.

Pick: Chiefs -3.5 (+100)

Panthers vs. Saints Best Bet

This is a terrible matchup between two NFC South teams, and there's not a convincing argument to bet on either of them in what's a near coin-flip game. With that being said, there is an argument to be made for betting the OVER.

As bad as both teams are, the offenses for each of them have played better than their defenses. They enter this game ranking 13th and 22nd in EPA per play but 22nd and 25th in opponent EPA per play. Things get even worse for both defenses when you consider their respective success rates, which rank 24th and 30th in the NFL.

There is also one glaring weakness of both defenses, and it's their inability to get off the field on third down. They rank 28th and 31st in opponent third-down conversion rate, and the Panthers also rank 29th in red zone defense, which is also good news for OVER bettors.

Let's sit back and root for points in this NFC South battle.

Pick: OVER 48.5 (-115)

Steelers vs. Bengals Best Bet

I've been writing for more than a week now about how I'm all in on the Bengals, so it'd be hypocritical of me to bet against them in a big Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since Week 4, the Bengals' offense has led the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate, and Joe Burrow is leading every NFL quarterback in virtually every passing metric despite already having his BYE week.

The Steelers are coming off their BYE week, but it's important to note that they've had the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL through the first nine weeks. Despite having a cupcake start to their schedule, they're just 14th in net yards per play, and their offense is in the bottom half of the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate.

This game is going to show us that the Bengals are contenders and the Steelers are pretenders. Lay the points on Cincinnati.

Pick: Bengals -3.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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