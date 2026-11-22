We have a short slate of games this Sunday with six teams on BYE, but we still have plenty of betting opportunities.

If you're looking for a few spread bets to get in on, I'm going to break down three of my favorites. Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bears -11.5 (-110) vs. Saints

Cardinals +16.5 (-115) vs. Chiefs

Vikings +3.5 (-120) vs. 49ers

Saints vs. Saints Best Bet

The Saints' numbers on either side of the football aren't good. They have somehow saved themselves from the conversation for being one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they are. They're 26th in net yards per play (-0.7), 23rd in EPA per play, success rate, opponent EPA per play, and 26th in opponent success rate. Things look even bleaker when you realize that they rank that low in every metric while also having the fourth-easiest schedule to date.

Now they have to take on one of the hottest teams in the NFL that's also coming off their BYE. There's going to be a time to fade the Bears, but at home against this Saints team isn't the time to do so. I'll lay the points on Chicago.

Pick: Bears -11.5 (-110)

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Best Bet

No team has had an easier schedule through the first 10 weeks of the season than the Kansas City Chiefs, which makes me think it's time to fade them in the market. Their metrics are all very good on both sides of the ball, but how much of that has been because of their schedule? Have they been good enough to justify a 16.5-point spread against a Cardinals team that has proved feisty at times?

The Cardinals' offense still has some weapons, and let's not discredit them too much based on last week's performance against the Rams. They had the ball for just 17:34. I'm hoping that, with a game under his belt, Carson Beck will show some level of improvement in his second start.

Pick: Cardinals +16.5 (-115)

Vikings vs. 49ers Best Bet

I was waiting all season to fade the Minnesota Vikings, but they went out and got Kirk Cousins, and now their only weakness has been addressed. Cousins isn't a top-10 quarterback this season, but he's certainly good enough that the Vikings can win based on their defense and the rest of their offensive weapons. Cousins immediately and seamlessly slid into their offense this past week, and all of a sudden the Vikings look like a Super Bowl contender.

The 49ers are the clear top team in the NFC, but this is going to be one of their toughest challenges this season. They have enjoyed playing the fifth-easiest schedule so far this season, and now they face a defense that's going to make them pay for the plethora of injuries they have, especially on offense.

I'll take the field goal with the Vikings in what I expect will be a game that comes down to the wire.

Pick: Vikings +3.5 (-120)

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