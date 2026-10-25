Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 7 (Bet 49ers to Win and Cover vs. Falcons)

By the end of Week 7, we'll be a third of the way through the entire NFL season. It feels like it was just yesterday that we were in the middle of the summer, dreaming of opening kickoff.

The good news is, no matter how your betting season has gone, there is plenty of time to get hot. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite bets for today's slate.

Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

49ers -2.5 (-115) vs. Falcons

Lions -3 (-118) vs. Packers

Chiefs +120 vs. Seahawks

49ers vs. Falcons Best Bet

Until the Falcons' secondary gets healthy, they're going to get torched by any competent quarterback, and this week they have to take on an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy, which will be the Falcons' toughest test yet.

I also have some concerns about Michael Penix Jr. After a few strong starts to begin his 2026 season, his accuracy issues have shown up again, and his completion percentage over expected numbers has been dreadful the past two weeks.

The Falcons are in over their head in this game, and I'm surprised the line is set at just a field goal.

Pick: 49ers -2.5 (-115)

Packers vs. Lions Best Bet

We all know how bad the Lions' defense has been this season, but they're getting some reinforcement coming off their BYE week. Their star safety, Brian Branch, is set to make his first start of the season since suffering an injury last year. While he may not be able to completely turn this defense around himself, his boost to their secondary can't be overstated.

All he has to do is help the Lions' defense force even just a few more punts, and if he can do that, Detroit is going to be in great shape. Their offense is one of the best in the league, ranking sixth in EPA per play and fifth in success rate.

I think we're going to see a much-improved Lions team coming out of the BYE.

Pick: Lions -3 (-118)

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Best Bet

I'm starting to have some very real concerns about the Seahawks' offense, starting with Sam Darnold. Entering Week 7, he ranks 27th in adjusted EPA per play and 16th in completion percentage over expected, far worse than where he ranked in those two metrics during their Super Bowl run a year ago.

I could look past that if they were able to run the ball successfully, but they can't do that either, ranking last in rush EPA and 25th in rush success rate. That leaves them with little answer on offense outside of throwing the ball at Jaxson Smith-Njigba and hoping he can work his magic.

Meanwhile, in case you didn't already know, the Chiefs are back. They're first in the league in net yards per play (+1.9) and the only team to rank in the top five in offensive EPA, defensive EPA, offensive success rate, and defensive success rate.

I'll take the Chiefs to win outright on Sunday Night Football.

Pick: Chiefs +120

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Find Iain's bets, where he placed them, and how to tail them on Juice Reel.

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