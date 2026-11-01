Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 8 (Picks for Ravens-Bills, Chiefs-Broncos, and Cardinals-Cowboys)

If you haven't yet locked in your bets for NFL Week 8, now is the time to do it, with games starting across the league at 1 p.m. ET. With four teams on BYE, we have 12 games to watch and bet on today.

If you're looking for a few bets to place, I'm here to help you out. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

NFL Week 8 Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens +3 (-105) vs. Bills

Cardinals vs. Cowboys OVER 54.5 (-112)

Chiefs -1.5 (-105) vs. Broncos

Ravens vs. Bills Best Bet

When a team only has one loss on their schedule, and they have the best quarterback in football on their roster, a lot of their issues are overlooked. That's the case for the Bills, whose defense has been horrendous this season, ranking 30th in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. They are the only defense in football that ranks in the bottom three in both of those metrics.

I hesitate to lay more than a field goal on any team with that bad of a defense, especially when that defense potentially has to face another MVP candidate at quarterback.

I'll take the points with Baltimore on Sunday.

Pick: Ravens +3 (-105)

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Best Bet

I don't see any other bet to place for this game other than the OVER. While 54.5 is a high number, I think it should be even higher. The two defenses in this game are 28th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play and 29th and 31st in opponent yards per play.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' offense is one of the best in the NFL, and the Cardinals' is respectable in its own right, ranking 13th in success rate.

Let's sit back and root for points in what should be a chaotic game.

Pick: OVER 54.5 (-112)

Chiefs vs. Broncos Best Bet

The Broncos' offensive issues and Bo Nix's play are going to haunt them against a good defense sooner rather than later. Their offense is 23rd in EPA per play and 29th in success rate, making them one of the worst offenses in the league through the first seven weeks. Now they take on a Chiefs team that has been impressive defensively, ranking fifth in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate.

I'd like to see the Chiefs' offense lean on the run game even more moving forward, as they rank in the top three in every offensive rushing metric. They can use that weapon against a Broncos defense that has struggled to stop the run compared to recent seasons. They're 27th in opponent rush EPA.

If the Chiefs can lean on their run game and continue to play good defense, they're going to get the road win and cover the short spread.

Pick: Chiefs -1.5 (-105)

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