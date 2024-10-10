Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football)
Thursday Night Football shifts to the NFC West tonight, as the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers after both teams were upset in Week 5.
Seattle started the season 3-0, but it has dropped two games in a row, including one at home to the New York Giants as a major favorite in Week 5. Seattle is in first place in the division still, thanks to San Francisco blowing a double-digit lead to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 to fall to 2-3 on the season.
Things don’t get much easier for the 49ers, as after this game they’ll face Kansas City, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, and Buffalo over a six-game stretch. There’s a chance that the 49ers could be under .500 after that stretch if they don’t turn things around soon.
Tonight’s game gives plenty of avenues to bet from a side to a total to the prop market. Using the insight from our various NFL writers here at SI Betting, I’ve curated the top picks for Thursday night’s action.
Let’s dive in!
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for 49ers vs. Seahawks
- Seattle Seahawks +3.5 (-115) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
- Kenneth Walker III OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
- George Kittle Anytime TD (+145) – Peter Dewey
Seattle Seahawks +3.5 (-115) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is eyeing a side in this game, and he loves the Seahawks as home dogs. Seattle is just 1-3-1 against the spread this season, but MacMillan shared why he thinks it is the right side in his Road to 272 column earlier this week:
This year's version of the San Francisco 49ers isn't the same as last year's and we should start treating them that way. They may figure things out as the season progresses, but they have some issues, specifically on defense. They're 21st in the league in opponent yards per play (5.6) and 12th in opponent EPA per play, well below where the Seahawks rank in those categories.
Seattle runs at the lowest rate in the NFL but yet the Seahawks rank seventh in yards per carry averaging 5.0 yards per rush. I expect them to switch things up and start relying on their run game a little bit more, which will be effective against a 49ers' defense that ranks 26th in opponent rush success rate.
On a short week at home, I'm going to take the 3.5 points with the Seahawks as we continue to wait for the 49ers to find their stride.
Kenneth Walker III OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
Looking for a prop to place in this matchup?
Our NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti has three for you to consider, including a play for Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III:
The Niners have been vulnerable vs. pass-catching running backs this season, allowing an average of 4.5 catches and 42 receiving yards per game.
In his three healthy games this season, Walker has averaged more than five targets and 33 yards, exceeding this prop in each of his last two games.
No quarterback has more pass attempts (199) or passing yards (1,466) than Geno Smith this year. With the Niners favored by three points and the possibility they could limit Metcalf, we should see Walker’s receiving abilities on display Thursday night.
George Kittle Anytime TD (+145) – Peter Dewey
My personal favorite market to bet in primetime games is the anytime touchdown scorer market, and 49ers tight end George Kittle has been elite in that area, seeing his targets from Brock Purdy rise in recent weeks:
George Kittle has been a touchdown machine for the 49ers, finding the end zone in three straight games while getting targeted 24 times by Brock Purdy in those contests.
Kittle finished last week’s loss to Arizona with 12 targets, eight catches, 64 yards and score.
Now, he takes on a Seattle defense that has been vulnerable against the pass the last two weeks against Detroit and New York.
Given Kittle’s target share, he’s a great bet to find the end zone for a fourth straight game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.