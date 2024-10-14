Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bills vs. Jets in NFL Week 6)
The AFC East could have a new leader after Week 6, as the New York Jets are one game back of the Buffalo Bills heading into their matchup on Monday Night Football.
Both of these teams have dropped back-to-back games, making this a must-win to turn the tide of the 2024 season.
Oddsmakers have the Bills favored by two points on the road in this one, a sign that the firing of Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t exactly change the team’s outlook just yet.
The SI Betting team has made a ton of picks for this game, but I’ve curated some of our favorites for a one-stop shop to help bettors prepare for Monday night’s action.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bills vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Buffalo Bills -2 (-110) vs. New York Jets – Iain MacMillan
- Allen Lazard Anytime TD (+235) – Peter Dewey
- Tyler Conklin OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
Buffalo Bills -2 (-110) vs. New York Jets – Iain MacMillan
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is all over the Bills in this game, pointing out in his Road to 272 column that the Jets have not been any better on offense this season even with Aaron Rodgers under center:
The Jets' defense is one of the most elite units in the NFL, but they can be had on the ground. They've allowed 4.2 yards per carry this season while ranking 15th in opponent Rush EPA and 25th in opponent Rush Success Rate. That's going to bode well for the Bills, who are at their best when they're able to run the ball effectively.
Then there's the topic of the Jets offense. Despite having a four-time MVP at quarterback, their offense has been almost just as bad as they were last year with the likes of Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle.
They're averaging only 0.4 more yards per play and 0.3 more yards per throw this season compared to last year.
The Bills defense has been solid this year and I foresee them giving Rodgers fits as he comes to the term with the fact he's a shell of his former self.
The New York offense has been awful the last two weeks, scoring just 26 total points. Maybe changing to new play-caller Todd Downing this week will help? MacMillan isn’t sold.
Allen Lazard Anytime TD (+235) – Peter Dewey
My favorite anytime touchdown scorer bet in this game comes for New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard, who has already found the end zone four times this season:
I can’t quit Allen Lazard, because Aaron Rodgers keeps looking his way in the red zone.
Lazard has four touchdowns in five games this season, scoring in three of his five appearances.
The veteran receiver has three games with eight or more targets (including each of his last two matchups) and he’s played at least 82 percent of New York’s snaps in every game.
Given his chemistry with Rodgers, Lazard is worth a shot to find the end zone every week in this offense.
Tyler Conklin OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
Jets tight end Tyler Conklin has at least four catches in each of his last three games, and our NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti loves one of his props for Monday night’s action:
Conklin is averaging 36 receiving yards per game this season, and since Week 3, he’s had the teams’ second-highest target share, averaging five targets per game.
The Bills are not an especially good matchup on paper for tight ends, but he’s seen one more target and tallied more total yards than Allen Lazard across the last three. That’s enough to tell me he’s earned Rodgers’ trust, so I’ll grab this relatively low yardage prop.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.