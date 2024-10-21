Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Chargers vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 7)
The second of two Monday Night Football matchups takes place in Arizona, as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers are road favorites in this game fresh off of their Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos where they jumped out to a 23-0 lead as road favorites.
Despite Herbert dealing with an ankle injury, the Chargers are 3-2 on the season and firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals fell to 2-4 in Week 6, getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers. Arizona has been an up and down team this season, upsetting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, but struggling against Green Bay and Washington.
On the season, Arizona is 3-3 against the spread while Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are 3-2.
With so many things to bet on in this primetime matchup, the SI Betting team has you covered with props, anytime touchdown scorer picks, and the best bet on a side or total.
I’ve decided to curate some of those picks from our NFL betting insiders – Iain MacMillan and Jennifer Piacenti – for Monday’s Chargers-Cardinals clash.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Chargers vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Chargers -1 (-112) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Iain MacMillan
- Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+380) – Iain MacMillan
- J.K. Dobbins OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Jennifer Piacenti
Los Angeles Chargers -1 (-112) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Iain MacMillan
Can the Chargers pull off a road win?
Los Angeles came out of the bye and beat the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 6, and now MacMillan is eyeing this team to pick up another road win in his Road to 272:
The Chargers have had a tough stretch of games against great defenses, playing the Steelers, Chiefs, and Broncos. Now, their offense has a chance to break out in a game against one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the Cardinals.
Speaking of defenses, the Chargers have been one of the best in the NFL. No team has scored more than 20 points against this unit so far this season. They're allowing an average of just 13.2 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. They also rank fourth in opponent yards per play, second in opponent EPA per play, and third in opponent success rate.
This is a great matchup for the Chargers and this could be a breakout game for them, a wake-up call for the rest of the league to start taking them seriously.
Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+380) – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking for a major payout on an anytime touchdown scorer, MacMillan has an intriguing play for Arizona’s No. 2 receiver Michael Wilson:
If oddsmakers continue to bet on Michael Wilson at long odds to score a touchdown, I'm going to keep betting on him. He's second on the team in receptions with 21 and third in receiving yards with 237. He also had already found the end zone twice this season.
He is the clear No. 2 option at wideout and has arguably been more consistent than Marvin Harrison Jr. at times. He's absolutely worth a bet to score his third of the season at almost 4-1 odds.
J.K. Dobbins OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Jennifer Piacenti
Could Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins be in for a big game on Monday? Piacenti loves a bet for the veteran running back in this matchup:
Dobbins saw a season and career-high 25 carries in Week 6 vs. the Broncos. Logging 96 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins is averaging 5.41 yards per carry this season which ranks seventh among runners with 50+ carries.
The Cardinals allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season for an average of 126 per game. Expect the Chargers to continue with their run-first approach and lean on Dobbins with Gus Edwards on the IR. Rookie Kimani Vidal should also get a few opportunities, but Dobbins will be the workhorse.
Dobbins has exceeded this prop in three of his five games this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.