Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Commanders vs. Bengals in NFL Week 3)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their first win of the season when they host the Washington Commanders in the second and final Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3.
Washington and Cincy will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST – the normal Monday night slot – but after the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars begin the action at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The Bengals nearly upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, and they’ll now look to take down rookie Jayden Daniels, who won his first NFL game in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Commanders vs. Bengals
- Jayden Daniels Anytime TD (+130) – Jen Piacenti
- Jayden Daniels OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Jen Piacenti
- Washington Commanders +7.5 (-115) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Iain MacMillan
- Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+155) – Iain MacMillan
Jayden Daniels Anytime TD (+130) – Jen Piacenti
Our NFL betting insider and prop specialist Jen Piacenti loves the Commanders quarterback this week.
Not only is she betting Daniels to go over his rushing yards total, but she believes he’s in a prime spot to find the end zone again on Monday:
A team-high 44% of the Commanders’ red zone rushes belong to the rookie QB who had two rushing scores vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
This is an attractive payout for Daniels to cross the goal line.
Jayden Daniels OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Jen Piacenti
Here’s how Piacenti views Daniels’ rushing yards total, which is pretty high in Week 3:
Daniels has 10+ rushing attempts per game this season and the Bengals are allowing 5.55 yards per attempt to opposing QBs.
Patrick Mahomes logged 29 yards vs. the Bengals last weekend, and Daniels is averaging 66 rushing yards per game.
Washington Commanders +7.5 (-115) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan made his pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column where he picks every game, every week.
MacMillan is taking the Commanders plus the points, although he was able to nab them at +8.5 earlier in the week:
The Bengals' offense and Joe Burrow looked back to being the unit people expected them to be in Week 2 against the Chiefs, but I'm still not sold on this team as a whole. A close game against the Chiefs isn't enough to let me forget about their Week 1 game against the Patriots.
Meanwhile, the Commanders have played better than people think. They haven't been good in the red zone, but they're 10th in the league in yards per play at 5.8 and their defense has been solid enough to keep them in games.
The Bengals should win this game, but I think a point spread of 8.5 is too rich for my blood. I'm still going to be cautious with Cincinnati. The Commanders have run the ball successfully through the first two weeks and if they do that again against the Bengals, they can keep this game close.
Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+155) – Iain MacMillan
Sticking with MacMillan’s picks, he shared some of his favorite players to bet on to find the end zone in this Monday night matchup.
Can Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who is making his season debut, kick his season off with a touchdown?
Tee Higgins will be making his first start of the season and this will be a good matchup for both he and the Bengals pass attack. The Commanders' biggest weakness is their secondary, ranking 29th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 7.8 yards per throw.
Don't put it past him to score a touchdown in his first game of 2024.
