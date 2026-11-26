It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without the Dallas Cowboys playing football!

Dak Prescott and Co. are looking to get back to .500 this season when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the second of three games on Thanksgiving Day.

Prescott and the Cowboys dropped 51 points in a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, and they've scored over 90 over the last two games to put themselves back in contention in the NFC East.

This offense featuring Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Javonte Williams is one of the best in the NFL, though the Cowboys' defense is among the worst in the league in EPA/Play through 11 weeks. That didn't bite the Cowboys the first time they faced Philly this season, as Dallas won that game on the road by 17 points.

Still, the Eagles are coming off a monster upset against a potential playoff team in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Joe Milton led the Eagles to a win in that game, and he will make the start on Thanksgiving with a chance to spoil Dallas' hopes of making the playoffs.

Dallas is heavily favored at home in this game, and there are a couple interesting trends when it comes to the Eagles. Philly has yet to cover the spread in a road game and is just 2-5 against the number when set as an underdog. With Jalen Hurts dealing with blood clots and likely out for the season, it's hard to see a world where the Eagles make a playoff push, especially after losing seven games in a row prior to Sunday’s win.

Who will end up winning this NFC East battle on Thanksgiving Day?

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks, player prop selections and more for all of the games during Thanksgiving Week.

So, I've decided to combine some of our favorites for this matchup all into one spot to help bettors get the most of the final meeting between the Eagles and Cowboys in the 2026 regular season.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys -8.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-105) – Peter Dewey

George Pickens 5+ Receptions (-170) – Peter Dewey

DeVonta Smith OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Dallas Cowboys -8.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s taking Dallas to win and cover on Thanksgiving:

It's hard to lay this many points on the Cowboys when their defense has been as bad as it is, but the Titans weren't able to take full advantage of facing them last week, and the Eagles' offense is far worse than Tennessee's, so I don't expect Philadelphia to be able to take advantage either.

Despite coming off a win, there's a case to be made that the Eagles are the worst team in the league. Their offense is 29th in EPA per play and 32nd in success rate. Their defense is a bit better than their offense, but they're in no position to shut down one of the best offenses in football. Dallas is third in both EPA per play and success rate.

The Eagles' offense won't be able to keep pace with the Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-105) – Peter Dewey

Injuries have limited Saquon Barkley to just eight games this season, and he’s played less than 40 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in those matchups.

A hamstring injury and a stinger hampered Barkley a bit in Week 11, but he still finished with 17 carries for 75 yards and a score against Pittsburgh. The star running back has now found the end zone in four consecutive games, including Week 7 against Dallas.

Saquon had just seven carries in that game against the Cowboys, yet he put up 62 yards and a score while playing just 15.2 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He should have a much bigger role on Thursday.

Dallas ranks 31st in the NFL in EPA/Rush and has allowed 15 rushing scores in the 2026 campaign – the fourth-most in the NFL. Barkley is the Eagles player that I trust the most to score with Joe Milton under center on Thanksgiving.

George Pickens 5+ Receptions (-170) – Peter Dewey

A hamstring injury limited George Pickens earlier this season, including in the matchup against the Eagles in Week 7. He played a season-low 60.3 percent of the snaps in that game and eventually had to sit out an entire week to get healthy.

Still, Pickens caught four of his six targets for 57 yards and a score against the Eagles and has been on fire since returning to the lineup.

The former Georgia star had 11 catches for 145 yards and three scores against San Francisco (on18 targets) and followed that up with a seven-catch, 102-yard day against Tennessee in Week 11. Pickens has received double-digit targets in back-to-back games, and he’s worth a look in any receiving prop on Thanksgiving.

I’m targeting his receptions prop, as the Cowboys have clearly made him a priority in the offense, sending 28 passes his way over the last two weeks. Pickens has five or more grabs in six of his 10 games this season and is averaging nine targets per contest.

He’s a solid bet against a shaky Eagles pass defense in Week 12.

DeVonta Smith OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith appeared in his first game since Week 6 on Sunday, catching five of his 12 targets for 41 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Joe Milton experience is going to be a bumpy ride for the Eagles and their pass catchers, but I’m encouraged by the volume for Smith in his first game back. Not only did he see 12 targets, but he was able to play 81.1 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Prior to going down with this hamstring issue, Smith had cleared 64.5 receiving yards in three of his first four games. He’s been targeted 53 times in five games, which gives him a solid floor against this terrible Dallas defense.

The Cowboys have allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL and rank 31st in EPA/Play and 30th in EPA/Pass.

If Philly falls behind in this game (the odds suggest it will), Smith should be heavily involved in the comeback effort.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .