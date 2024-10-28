Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Giants vs. Steelers in NFL Week 8)
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants face off in the final matchup of Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on Monday Night Football.
Pittsburgh enters this matchup fresh off of a blowout win over the New York Jets that moved it to 5-2 on the season and 1-0 in Russell Wilson’s starts. Wilson is expected to start again in Week 8, and Justin Fields is questionable for this game with a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, the Giants are in serious danger of their season slipping away heading into Week 8. At just 2-5, New York was blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 and now is a sizable underdog on the road (six points) in this matchup.
So, how should we bet on it?
Using the latest analysis from the SI Betting team, here are some picks to consider for this Monday Night Football matchup.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Giants vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Giants ML (+240) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Iain MacMillan
- Najee Harris Anytime TD (+100) – Iain MacMillan
- Malik Nabers OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
New York Giants ML (+240) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Iain MacMillan
Will we see an upset on Monday night?
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes that we will, citing several reasons as to why he’s on the New York Giants tonight:
My upset of the week is going to be the New York Giants to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. My belief that the Steelers aren't as good as their record is going to continue to haunt me, but let's remember this team ranks 19th in Net Yards per Play (-0.2).
Russell Wilson had a strong first start against the New York Jets but I still remember the version of Wilson we saw in Denver and I expect that version of him to show up sooner rather than later. Now that he's playing against an underrated Giants defense with an elite pass rush, it could be this week.
I think this Pittsburgh team is overvalued against a feisty Giants squad. I'll take a shot on New York pulling off the upset.
Najee Harris Anytime TD (+100) – Iain MacMillan
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been on fire with back-to-back 100-yard games, and MacMillan is eyeing him to find the end zone on Monday night:
Najee Harris is coming off back-to-back 100 yard rushing games, scoring a touchdown in each of them, so let's ride the wave and bet on him to find the end zone once again. He should be poised for another big performance as he gets to face a Giants team that's dead last in opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.4 yards per rush.
Malik Nabers OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
Looking for a prop to play for rookie receiver Malike Nabers? Our Jennifer Piacenti has you covered:
Nabers was on a tear for the first four games of the season until a concussion injury kept him out for two consecutive contests. Last week he returned and caught just four of his eight targets for 41 yards vs. the Eagles. However, he had a 54.69% air yards share and a 29.63% target share.
The Giants are expected to be playing from behind, and they will need to get Nabers going to stay competitive.
The Steelers have allowed the 11th-most yards to wide receivers this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.