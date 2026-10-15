Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Seahawks vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6)

Thursday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season features an interesting matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, two teams that are 3-2 through their first five games.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are coming off a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping them to two games back of first place in the NFC West. Seattle has struggled a bit on offense, as Sam Darnold has not looked as sharp as he did last season.

Darnold had a glute injury in Week 1 that sidelined him for a game, but he has started three games in a row for Seattle, leading it to a 1-2 record. Seattle still remains an elite defensive team, ranking No. 1 in the league in yards per play allowed and EPA/Play this season.

The Denver defense (11th in EPA/Play and success rate) is off to a strong start as well, but the offense has lagged behind. Bo Nix is really struggling in his third NFL season, and Denver is averaging the seventh-fewest yards per play (4.7) in the NFL.

Denver and Seattle both have playoff expectations – and Super Bowl hopes – in the 2026 season, but their offenses have to improve to make those dreams a reality. With Denver banged up a bit in the secondary on Thursday, Seattle has a shot to get back on track.

It won’t be easy, though, as the Broncos are 2-0 at home with impressive victories against Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Rams.

All week long, the SI Betting team has shared game picks, player props, anytime touchdown scorer picks and more for this primetime matchup.

Here’s a compilation of some of our favorites to help you prepare for the first game in Week 6.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Seahawks vs. Broncos

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos UNDER 41.5 (-110) – Iain MacMillan

Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards (-110) – Peter Dewey

Bo Nix UNDER 202.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Emanuel Wilson Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos UNDER 41.5 (-110) – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s taking the UNDER on Thursday night with two elite defenses facing off:

This week's Thursday Night Football game features two of the best defenses in the NFL. The Seahawks rank second in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate, while the Broncos rank 10th and sixth in those two metrics. Denver's defensive numbers are that good while having played some of the best offenses in the league to begin the season, including the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, and 49ers, so expect them to improve their standing in their defensive analytics soon.

Meanwhile, I have some question marks about both offenses. They rank 24th and 26th in EPA per play, and Seattle's offense is in a tough spot, having to play at altitude in Denver on a short week.

This total is a touch too high, I'll bet the UNDER.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards (-110) – Peter Dewey

Seahawks star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has put up some huge numbers through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, clearing 100 yards in four of those games.

Overall, the star wideout has been targeted 50 times by Seattle’s quarterbacks, reeling in 37 passes for 583 yards and seven scores. He should see a bunch of targets in Week 6 against a Denver secondary that is dealing with a bunch of injuries early in the season.

The Broncos are fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Sam Darnold has locked in on JSN all season long, so I don’t expect his target share to waver. This prop line is pretty high, but the reigning OPOY is averaging over seven catches and 100 yards per game in 2026.

Bo Nix UNDER 202.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has three games with under 200 passing yards already this season, throwing for just 123 yards in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

The Denver offense has not been good, ranking 24th in EPA/Play and 22nd in EPA/Pass. Meanwhile, Seattle is No. 2 in EPA/Pass on defense, allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL in 2026.

Brock Purdy – the MVP favorite – was held to just 189 passing yards in Week 5 against Seattle, so I don’t see Nix having a better game. The Denver quarterback ranks 28th in EPA/Play and 32nd in success rate among quarterbacks with at least 50 snaps played this season.

I simply cannot trust him against arguably the best defense in the NFL, especially on a short week.

Emanuel Wilson Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey

Over the last two weeks, Emanuel Wilson has led the Seattle backfield, playing 60 percent of the snaps in Week 4 and 58.7 percent in Week 5.

Zach Charbonnet (PUP list) is still working his way back, and George Holani lost a key fumble in Week 5 in the loss to San Francisco. So, I expect Wilson to handle the majority of the carries in Week 6 after he saw 41 total carries in his last game.

This season, Wilson has three games with 20 or more rush attempts. He’s found the end zone in back-to-back games, registering two rushing scores and one receiving score.

Denver has struggled against the run in 2026, allowing 4.7 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns in five games. I think the ground game may be the easier way for Seattle to beat this Denver defense, so I like Wilson at +125 since he’s monopolized carries in recent weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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