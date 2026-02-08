Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60)

A long NFL season has led us to this point: The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battling things out for the Lombardi Trophy.

Both teams were +6000 to win the Super Bowl before Week 1 of the 2025 season, but they have still found their way to Super Bowl LX, where the Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites against Drake Maye and the Patriots.

Oddsmakers have set the total in this game at 45.5, and both of these teams have played some impressive defense all season, especially in the playoffs. New England has allowed just 26 points in three playoff games while the Seahawks allowed just six in their divisional round win.

Not only are these the two teams left to win the Super Bowl, but they also happen to be the two best teams against the spread this season. So, that makes betting on this matchup a little tougher, even if you’re set on a team to win.

All week in the lead up to Super Bowl LX, the SI Betting team has given out picks for the spread, total, moneyline, player props, novelty props and so much more.

Using some of our favorite picks from Iain MacMillan’s 60 bets for Super Bowl 60 and the SI Betting Super Bowl Competition , I’ve compiled our favorites all in one place to help our readers wager on Seahawks vs. Patriots.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Odds via BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks -4.5 (-115) vs. New England Patriots – Iain MacMillan

We can all agree the NFC was the much stronger conference this season, and now we have the best the NFC has to offer against a Patriots team that benefited from their opponents suffering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries en route to the Super Bowl.

Almost every metric you look at shows the Seahawks are the far superior team. They rank first in overall DVOA, first in net yards per play, and first in net EPA. The Patriots rank ninth, third, and second in those three metrics while playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. At the end of the day, they could only play the teams across from them, and they took care of business in those matchups, but it's necessary context when evaluating who is going to win the Super Bowl.

The true difference-maker in this game could be the Seahawks' special teams, which is the second-best unit in the NFL according to DVOA, while the Patriots' special teams come in at 20th.

Every way I look, I see the Seahawks coming out on top in this one.

Drake Maye Anytime TD (+285) – Peter Dewey

Don’t sleep on Drake Maye’s legs in this game. He has 24 carries for 141 yards and a score in the playoffs, and the Patriots have used his legs in just about every high-leverage situation so far this postseason, including a designed run touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.

Maye ran for four scores during the regular season, and he may have to get creative in this matchup against an elite Seattle defense.

I wish the odds were a little longer for this prop (they likely would be during the regular season), but Maye has at least 10 carries in two of his three playoff games. That gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop, and it’s worth noting that Seattle allowed three rushing scores to opposing QBs during the regular season.

UNDER 45.5 (-110) – Iain MacMillan

Credit to the Patriots for finding ways to win their three playoff games to this point, but their offense averaged just 3.3 yards per play in that stretch, and now they have to take on the best defense in the NFL. Alternatively, the reason for the Patriots getting this far has been their own defense. They got healthy late in the season and have done a great job of stepping up in the postseason.

Offensively, both teams like to run the football, ranking inside the top five of the NFL in run play percentage. The more they run, the more the clock drains. The more the clock drains, the less time there is to score.

Two run-first offenses backed by strong defenses is a recipe for an UNDER.

Kenneth Walker OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-122) – Iain MacMillan

With Zach Charbonnet out, Kenneth Walker will be a feature of the Seahawks offense once again. He had 19 carries in both playoff games, and if the Seahawks have a late-lead, as the spread indicates is possible, they'll continue to hand it to him to run out the clock. Remember, the Seahawks have a run play rate of 50 percent, the second-highest in the NFL.

Stefon Diggs UNDER 4.5 Receptions (+104) – Peter Dewey

This postseason, Diggs is playing just 54.9 percent of the snaps for the Patriots and doesn’t have a single game with more than six targets. He did catch five passes against Denver in the AFC title game, but this Seahawks defense is elite in the secondary, ranking ninth in the NFL in opponent completion percentage during the regular season.

Diggs has just nine games (out of 20) with five or more catches, and he’s cleared this prop just three times since Week 12 of the regular season.

Hunter Henry OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-118) – Iain MacMillan

The one thing that the Seahawks' defense hasn't excelled at this season is defending tight ends. They rank 22nd in receiving yards allowed to tight ends and 31st in receptions allowed to tight ends. That could lead to Hunter Henry being the secret weapon for the Patriots. This won't be the only way I'll be betting on him.

Drake Maye UNDER 221.5 Passing Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey

After a great regular season, Maye has struggled a bit in the playoffs, failing to reach the 200-yard mark in two of his three games while completing just 55.8 percent of his passes (down from 72.0 percent in the regular season).

The Seahawks were eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass and 10th in passing yards allowed in the regular season, making this the fourth tough matchup for Maye in a row. He has not played better against high-quality defenses, and a shoulder injury last week is a bit of a concern for him entering Super Bowl LX.

