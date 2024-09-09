Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Jets vs. 49ers in NFL Week 1)
The final game of a wild Week 1 in the NFL takes place in San Francisco as Brock Purdy and the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers look to start their season 1-0 against the New York Jets.
For the Jets, it’s a second chance at the start of the Aaron Rodgers era after he went down with a ruptured Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season less than four snaps into the game.
Oddsmakers have favored the 49ers by four points in this one, with the line moving in San Francisco’s favor after opening at San Fran -3.5.
If you’re looking to bet on this matchup, our NFL betting insiders have you covered with multiple prop bets, anytime touchdown scorer bet and a pick for a side on Monday night.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Breece Hall Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+125) – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking to bet on an anytime touchdown scorer, our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan loves Jets running back Breece Hall to punch one in on Monday night:
Breece Hall is the Jets top offensive weapon and can make noise both on the ground and through the air. He recorded five rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns last season and should be aided in a big way with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.
With Rodgers easing back into NFL action, I expect him to rely on Hall early and often in this game. The receivers may feast later this season, but I think Week 1 will be all about Hall. – Iain MacMillan
Deebo Samuel OVER 10.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
A dual-threat player at receiver, Deebo Samuel isn’t just going to see targets in Week 1, at least according to our NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti. Here’s how you should back Deebo against the Jets:
Christian McCaffrey is a little banged up, and I’ll bet Deebo will get a couple of carries. Deebo went over this mark in eight of 15 regular-season games in 2023, and the Jets allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game last season.
I expect Shanahan to get creative with his versatile weapon. – Jennifer Piacenti
San Francisco 49ers -4 (-108) vs. New York Jets – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking for a pick on a side, MacMillan feels very strongly about this game, as he outlined in his Week 1 picks in his Road to 272:
There's no team I'm lower on this season compared to the public consensus than the New York Jets. Sure, they have a good defense, but Aaron Rodgers is going to cause issues for this squad once again. Let's remember his last good season was three years ago and now the 40-year old is coming off a major Achilles injury. If he's able to stay healthy, I still don't think he's going to perform nearly as good as people think and the reports coming out of training camp have supported that motion.
Now, they have to take on arguably the most talented team in the NFL in the 49ers. San Francisco is going to be too much for New York to handle. I'll lay the points with the favorite on Monday Night Football.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
My personal favorite bet in this game comes for McCaffrey, who is questionable but expected to play after saying he has “no concern” about his calf/Achilles injury ahead of Week 1.
The Jets allowed the eighth most rushing yards in the NFL last season, and they gave up a healthy 4.1 yards per carry in the process.
CMC averaged 91.4 rushing yards per game last season, so we’re getting him at a slight discount at 75.5. He cleared 75.5 rushing yards in 11 of his 16 contests in the 2023 campaign, and two of the games he failed to clear this prop he played less than 60 percent of the offensive snaps.
If CMC gets his normal workload, he’s a great bet to exceed this number. – Peter Dewey
