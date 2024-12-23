Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Saints vs. Packers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 16)
The Green Bay Packers may not win the NFC North this season, but they’re still going to be a playoff team in the NFC and quarterback Jordan Love has been on fire heading into Monday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Love has thrown for seven scores and zero interceptions over his last four games, leading the Packers to three wins in the process. At 10-4, the Pack are one of the best teams in the NFL – even though they’re third in their own division.
Meanwhile, the Saints are down three key offensive players in quarterback Derek Carr, running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Chris Olave on Monday.
Oddsmakers have set the Packers as two-touchdown favorites in this game, but can they cover at Lambeau Field? Green Bay is 3-2 against the spread as a home favorite this season while the Saints are 2-2 ATS as road dogs.
This week, the SI Betting team has made a ton of picks for this primetime matchup, and I’ve curated some of the best here to help bettors wager on this Monday Night Football clash.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions Saints vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Green Bay Packers -14 (-110) vs. New Orleans Saints – Iain MacMillan
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-120) – Peter Dewey
- Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+200) – Iain MacMillan
- Spencer Rattler OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Green Bay Packers -14 (-110) vs. New Orleans Saints – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s laying the points with the Pack in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week:
Spencer Rattler gave the Saints enough of a spark last week to come within a two-point conversion of upsetting the Commanders, but let's not forget he ranks 41st out of 43 quarterbacks this season (100+ snaps played) in both EPA + CPOE Composite and adjusted EPA per play.
Now, he has to play against a red-hot Packers team that's making one final push in the NFC North. Green Bay has moved up to No. 2 in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+1.1). They're also one of only three teams who rank inside the top eight in the league in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play.
The short-handed Saints are overmatched in this one. I'm going to bet on the Packers running away with the run in this one.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-120) – Peter Dewey
Carr isn’t playing and the Saints are down their top wideouts (and have been for several weeks) in Rashid Shaheed and Olave. So, that opens up an opportunity for veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling against one of his former teams.
He is questionable with an illness, but after returning to practice on Saturday, I’d expect MVS to suit up tonight.
Since joining the Saints this season, Valdes-Scantling has been a deep threat, catching 14 of his 25 targets for 352 yards and four scores in six games. He’s averaging a whopping 25.1 yards per reception.
So, there’s a real chance that MVS clears this prop with just one catch against Green Bay on Monday night.
The veteran receiver has cleared this prop in five straight games with the Saints, and he’s played in over 70 percent of the team’s snaps in three straight games.
Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+200) – Iain MacMillan
MacMillan not only thinks the Packers will win this game, but he loves No. 1 receiver Jayden Reed to find the end zone at some favorable odds on Monday night as well:
Jayden Reed is a touchdown machine for the Packers, finding the end zone six times this season, the most amongst all Green Bay wide receivers. He also leads the team in targets (65), receptions (49) and receiving yards (727). If you're going to bet on a receiver to score against this weak Saints secondary, make it Reed at 2-1 odds.
Spencer Rattler OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Could rookie Spencer Rattler make some noise on the ground tonight? In his best prop bets for this game, MacMillan explained why the rushing yards prop for the fifth-round pick is worth taking:
The rookie quarterback for the Saints has already shown he has some ability to take off and run and I expect him to get plenty of chances on Monday night. If the Packers take an early lead and turn to a soft coverage scheme in the second half, there's going to be plenty of opportunities for Rattler to use his legs to pick up first downs. Betting on him to rush for at least 20 years isn't too big an ask.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
