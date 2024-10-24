Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Vikings vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football)
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 and looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
The Rams picked up their second win of the season (2-4) in Week 6, turning over the Las Vegas Raiders several times in a narrow win.
Now, they find themselves as home underdogs in Week 8 against arguably the most surprising team in the NFL this season.
If you’re considering betting on this game, the SI Betting team has you covered with plenty of best bets, including three of our favorites highlighted below.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Vikings vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Rams UNDER 48 (-108) – Iain MacMillan
- Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (-115) – Peter Dewey
- Kyren Williams UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Jennfier Piacenti
Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Rams UNDER 48 (-108) – Iain MacMillan
Every week, our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shares his favorite pick for every game in his Road to 272.
This week, he’s targeting the total on Thursday Night Football:
I'm a bit confused as to why the total for this game is so high. Usually, games with this high of totals are reserved for matchups between two high-powered offenses and two defenses which are average at best. That's not the case in this game.
The Vikings' defense has established itself as one of the most elite units in the NFL, ranking sixth in opponent yards per play (5.1), first in opponent EPA per play, and second in opponent success rate. They also lead the league in pressure rate (30.7%) which is bad news for a Rams team that allows the fourth-highest pressure rate at 26.4%.
I'd lay the points with the Vikings in this spot, but I have some concerns about the Vikings' offense that ranks middle of the pack in most statistics and has the makings of a unit that is poised for regression as the season goes on. Instead, I'm going to bet the UNDER on the total that I think is a couple points too high.
Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (-115) – Peter Dewey
So far this season, Justin Jefferson has found the end zone in all but one of the Vikings’ games. Here’s why I think he will keep that rolling in Week 8 against the Rams:
Betting a player at minus odds to score a touchdown isn’t flashy, but Justin Jefferson is in a prime spot to find the end zone against this Rams defense.
The star receiver has scored in five of his six games this season, catching at least four passes in every game and tallying 81 receiving yards or more in five straight.
Los Angeles allows 5.8 yards per play this season – the seventh most in the NFL – and it's given up 10 passing scores in six games.
Jefferson is matchup-proof, and he should be in the mix to score on a short week on Thursday.
Kyren Williams UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Jennfier Piacenti
Rams running back Kyren Williams has been a beast this season, finding the end zone in every game, but NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti is fading him in one prop on Thursday:
Williams has been the focal point of this offense that has been missing star power at wideout. Williams has nine total touchdowns this season, and he has scored in every single game this season. A touchdown prop for Williams pays only -200.
So, instead we are going to pivot to the rushing prop, and save that TD prop for one leg of a parlay.
The Vikings have been a tough matchup for runners this season, allowing an average of just 67 rushing yards per game to running backs with 3 total touchdowns. Only two runners (Jahymyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason) have had more than 77 rushing yards vs. the Vikings this season. They are also the only two runners with 15+ attempts vs. the Vikings.
Williams is averaging 72.5 rushing yards per game, but just 3.76 yards per carry. Though he has exceeded this prop four times and has been seeing a lot of volume, we will bet on the Vikings' defense being in control and the Rams having to put the ball in the air more often on Thursday.
