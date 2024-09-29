Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Seahawks vs. Lions in NFL Week 4)
There are two matchups on Monday Night Football in Week 4, but the better of the two is clearly between the undefeated Seattle Seahawks and the 2-1 Detroit Lions.
Seattle has knocked off some weaker teams – Denver, New England and injured Miami – over the first three weeks, but now it faces a tough road test as an underdog against a team that made the NFC Championship Game last season.
Detroit would love to pull off a win at home, especially since the Minnesota Vikings are now 4-0 on the season and leading the NFC North.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, you’re in luck. The SI Betting team – including our NFL betting insider Jen Piacenti and Iain MacMillan – has made plays for this game to help you navigate the two-game slate on Monday night.
Let’s break down the best picks!
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Seahawks vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jaxon Smith Njigba OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jen Piacenti
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+210) – Reed Wallach
- Seattle Seahawks +4 (-110) vs. Detroit Lions
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jen Piacenti
One of Jen’s favorite props for Week 4 comes for Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has quickly shown that he can be the No. 2 option in this passing game if needed in his second season:
Smith-Njigba has run 84% of his routes from the slot this season while seeing a 20% target share and 29% air yards share for the Seahawks.
That sets up well vs. a Lions secondary that has allowed an average of nine catches and 98 yards per game to receivers in the slot, including big games to Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin. In a similarly favorable matchup vs. the Patriots in Week 2, Smith-Njigba caught 12 passes for 117 yards.
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+210) – Reed Wallach
Looking for a player to find the end zone this week? Reed Wallach is eyeing an exciting young receiver of his own in this matchup:
Williams is a bit of a boom or bust candidate, but there is no denying his upside.
Clearly the No. 2 option in the Lions passing game, playing the second most percentage of snaps in all three games this season, Williams has 23 targets to start the season, one of which went for a touchdown in Week 1.
The Seahawks defense has been elite to start the season, but the group hasn’t faced a capable passing game yet and the Lions present a tough task with a host of weapons, including Williams.
With Williams being priced like a relative long shot, I’m happy to jump on this number given the likelihood he is on the field in red zone opportunities, but also his ability to rip off 50 yard catches, which he has two of already this season.
The Seahawks defense is far improved, but just how good is it? Williams will surely test it.
Seattle Seahawks +4 (-110) vs. Detroit Lions
Finally, we get to a pick for the game.
MacMillan shares his favorite bets for every game all season in his Road to 272 column, and this week, he’s siding with the underdog in this Monday night matchup:
It has to be said the Seahawks have played some of the worst offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks in the Broncos, Patriots, and Tua-less Dolphins, but their defense has been unbelievable in those games. Mike Macdonald, the former defensive coordinator for the Ravens, may be in the process of turning this Seahawks team into a defensive juggernaut.
They lead the NFL in opponent yards per play (3.9) while also ranking inside the top five in third-down defense, red zone defense, and opponent points per play. Meanwhile, their offense has been steady, averaging 5.5 yards per play, only 0.2 yards per play fewer than the Lions.
Seattle's defensive advantage is enough for me to take the points with the Seahawks in Detroit.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.