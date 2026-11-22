If you want to bet on some NFL player props, you're in the right place. Before today's action kicks off, check out three of my favorite prop bets below.

Let's ride.

Best NFL Player Props Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bryce Young OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+106)

Jared Goff UNDER 250.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Trevor Lawrence OVER 8.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Ravens vs. Panthers Prop Bet

Bryce Young has thrown six interceptions this season, but if his bad throw numbers are any indication, more interceptions are in his future. He has the seventh-highest "bad throw" rate amongst NFL quarterbacks this season at 17.0%. That leads me to believe that there's some value on him at plus-money to throw a pick on Sunday against the Ravens' defense.

Pick: Bryce Young OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+106)

Buccaneers vs. Lions Prop Bet

Jared Goff and the Lions' offense have a tough test ahead of them when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have quietly had one of the best defenses in the league this season. The Bucs rank second in opponent dropback EPA and have allowed just 6.3 yards per pass attempt. Because of that, I expect this game to be a defensive battle and for Goff to be limited through the air.

Pick: Jared Goff UNDER 249.5 Pass Yards (-112)

Jaguars vs. Giants Prop Bet

Trevor Lawrence certainly isn't known as a runner of the football, surpassing nine yards on the ground in just five of his games this season, but he and the Jaguars' offense will now face a Giants' defense that has been susceptible to opposing quarterbacks taking off with their legs. The Giants have allowed opposing quarterbacks to rack up 264 rushing yards against them this season, the most in the NFL. If that trend continues, I envision Lawrence not having much of an issue reaching nine yards rushing on Sunday.

Pick: Trevor Lawrence OVER 8.5 Rush Yards (-114)

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