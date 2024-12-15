Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 15 (Bet on Chargers Running Back Kimani Vidal vs. Buccaneers)
With BYE weeks in the rear view mirror, we're officially in the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season. We have a loaded slate of 13 games on tap for Sunday, which can make it difficult to figure out which are the best player props to wager on.
That's what I'm here to help you with. I'm going to list a few of my favorite player props for today's action. Let's dive into it.
Best NFL Player Props Today
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Kimani Vidal OVER 25.5 Rush Yards (-120)
- Geno Smith UNDER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-110)
- Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+140)
Kimani Vidal OVER 25.5 Rush Yards (-120)
Don't be surprised if Kimani Vidal, the second-straight running back, gets more work this week than Gus Edwards on Sunday. He played 53% of offensive snaps for the Chargers last week and when he has played, he's been the more effective running back. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry in Week 13 against the Falcons and 4.25 yards per carry against the Chiefs in Week 14.
Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+140)
Enough is enough, it's time to get Trey McBride in the end zone. He's been a bit of a statistical anomaly this season, leading the Cardinals in targets (106), receptions (80), and receiving yards (851) but yet he still doesn't have a touchdown. That could end against a Patriots team that has allowed 1.7 passing touchdowns per game, one of the highest marks in the league.
Geno Smith UNDER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-110)
Geno Smith to have fewer than 35 pass attempts on Sunday Night Football against the Packers is my No. 4 ranked player prop for Week 15:
The Seahawks have started to lean more on their run game in recent weeks. Their pass play percentage over their last three games has been 55.87%, which is a drop off of 6.72% compared to their season average. That has resulted in Geno Smith not reaching 35 pass attempts since October 10th against the 49ers.
if that trend continues on Sunday night against the Packers, this should be a nice win for us.
NFL Week 15 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!