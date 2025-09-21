Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 3 (Bet on Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football
It's time to lock in your bets for today's NFL action. You probably have a few sides and totals bets already locked in, but if you're looking to get in on some player props, you've come to the right place.
You can find my top 10 player props for this week in the latest edition of the Player Prop Countdown, but in this article, I'm going to write about a few of my favorites.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today
- DK Metcalf Longest Reception OVER 23.5 Yards (-112) via FanDuel
- Chris Olave OVER 5.5 Receptions (+109) via DraftKings
- Patrick Mahomes OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via DraftKings
Steelers vs. Patriots Prop Bet
We're taking a look at DK Metcalf for the second week in a row, but this time I'm going to bet the OVER on his longest reception at 23.5 yards. He and the Steelers will take on a Patriots' defense that has given up 13 passing plays of 20+ yards this season, which is three more than the next-worst team. The Patriots have also given up 12.6 yards per completion, which is the third most in the NFL. Metcalf had a 31-yard reception in Week 1. Let's see if he can pop off for another long one on Sunday.
Pick: DK Metcalf Longest Receptions OVER 23.5 Yards (-112)
Saints vs. Seahawks Prop Bet
Chris Olave is starting to show signs that he's back to his former self. Despite previous injuries and playing for a bad Saints team, Olave is third in the NFL in targets this season with 23. He has hauled in 13 receptions off those 23 targets. He now faces the Seahawks, who have allowed 23.0 receptions per game through the first two weeks, along with 6.6 yards per pass attempt. Based on those numbers, Olave is underrated in the betting market.
Pick: OVER 5.5 Receptions (+109)
Chiefs vs. Giants Prop Bet
With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy injured, Patrick Mahoems has taken matters into his own hands, or in this case, legs. He has rushed for 57 yards and 66 yards in his first two games this season. It's also worth noting that Mahomes has historically run much more when playing in prime time, averaging 5.2 more rushing yards per game when playing under the bright lights compared to an average Sunday afternoon game.
I think he's going to be forced to take off running again on Sunday night against the Giants.
Pick: Patrick Mahomes OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
