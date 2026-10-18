Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 6 (Bet On Derrick Henry to Torch Browns Defense)

Week 6 of the NFL season is officially here and if you have yet to get into the player prop betting market, you're doing yourself a disservice.

You can find all my favorite player props in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, but since I locked in those bets earlier this week, the lines have moved on most of them to the point that they no longer offer betting value. In this article, I'll give you three of my bets that I still love at the current number as of Sunday morning.

Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derrick Henry 90+ Rushing Yards (-112)

Isaiah Likely 6+ Receptions (-102)

Christian Watson 84+ Receiving Yards (-111)

Derrick Henry 90+ Rushing Yards (-112)

The weakest part of the Cleveland Browns is their run defense, ranking 29th in opponent rush EPA and 28th in opponent rush success rate. That, along with the fact that Lamar Jackson is nursing an injury, means it would be smart for the Ravens to lean on Derrick Henry. There's a chance he has his biggest performance of the season this Sunday.

Isaiah Likely 6+ Receptions (-102)

Isaiah Likely has had an unbelievable start to his season for the New York Giants. He has already racked up 33 receptions, the sixth-most receptions amongst all NFL pass-catchers and the most amongst all tight ends across the league. He and the Giants will now face a Saints team that has allowed opposing tight ends to haul in 36 catches this year, the third-most amongst all teams. That should set Likely up for yet another big game on Sunday.

Christian Watson 84+ Receiving Yards (-111)

Christian Watson has had a breakout season so far in 2026. He enters Week 6 ranking fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, racking up 474 yards for 94.8 per game. Now, he and the Packers get to face arguably the worst defense in the entire league. The Cowboys have given up 8.1 yards per pass attempt, and they also rank last in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate.

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