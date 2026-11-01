Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 8 (Bet on Jake Bates to Have Busy Day for Lions)

The eighth NFL Sunday of the season is here, but we have a week off from international games, meaning we have some extra time to place our bets before the action begins.

If you want to get in on a few prop bets, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at three of my favorite player props that I think have value before the games kick off.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zay Flowers 85+ Receiving Yards (-110)

Jake Bates OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-121)

Trevor Lawrence UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-117)

Ravens vs. Bills Prop Bet

One of my biggest strategies this weekend is to fade the Buffalo Bills' defense. They have been horrible to begin the season, ranking in the bottom five in virtually every single defensive metric. They have given up 82 receptions and 1,043 yards across six games to opposing wide receivers. They also rank 29th in opponent dropback EPA and 31st in opponent dropback success rate. That, paired with Lamar Jackson being back at quarterback, should lead to a huge game for Zay Flowers.

Pick: Zay Flowers 85+ Receiving Yards (-110)

Vikings vs. Lions Prop Bet

Jake Bates might have a busy day on Sunday. Not only do the Lions have one of the best offenses in the NFL and will put themselves in scoring position several times throughout the game, but the Vikings' defense ranks first in the league in opponent red zone touchdown scoring percentage, keeping teams to three points or fewer on 23.08% of red zone trips against them. That means Bates may be called on for a field goal attempt multiple times on Sunday.

Pick: Jake Bates OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-121)

Colts vs. Jaguars Prop Bet

One of Trevor Lawrence's biggest strengths this season has been his discipline and accuracy in throwing the ball. He has a bad throw percentage of just 10.8%, which is the lowest mark amongst all NFL quarterbacks. He and the Jaguars get to now face a depleted Colts team in a game where Lawrence likely won't have to throw often for Jacksonville to win. Let's bet on him not to throw an interception.

Pick: Trevor Lawrence UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-117)

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