Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 9 (How to Bet Baker Mayfield on Sunday Night Football)

If you're looking to get in on the prop bet for today's NFL action, you're in the right place.

I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for today's action in this article, including how to bet on Baker Mayfield after two straight weeks of hardly throwing the football.

Best NFL Player Props Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jared Goff OVER 21.5 Completions (-108)

Joe Milton Longest Completion OVER 30.5 Yards (-102)

Baker Mayfield UNDER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-108)

Lions vs. Dolphins Prop Bet

The Miami Dolphins have allowed an opponent completion percentage of 76.92%, which is almost 6% higher than any other team in the NFL this season, and almost 10% worse than the third team on the list. They'll have to try to defend an elite Lions' offense on Sunday, but with Detroit dealing with some injuries on their offensive line, I expect them to lean on short, quick throws to move the ball down the field, which should boost Jared Goff's completion numbers.

The Lions' terrible defense is likely to also keep their offense in a spot where they'll have no choice but to keep throwing the ball to put up enough points to win this game.

Pick: Jared Goff OVER 21.5 Completions (-108)

Giants vs. Eagles Prop Bet

If there's one thing we know about Joe Milton, it's that he has a rocket arm and he loves the deep ball. In his few NFL appearances so far in his career, he has an aDOT of 10.05 and a 16.7% deep-throw rate. In his time as a Tennessee Volunteer, he had a deep-throw rate of 34.1%. The guy is gonna toss bombs on Sunday, especially if the Eagles find themselves playing catch-up.

Pick: Joe Milton Longest Completion OVER 30.5 Yards (-102)

Buccaneers vs. Bears Prop Bet

Baker Mayfield has thrown the ball a combined 14 times in the past two games. Is that because of the weather, a lack of need to throw the ball, or could it possibly be due to Mayfield's injured hand not quite being healthy yet? We don't know the answer for that for sure, but I wouldn't be surprised if they once again lean on their run game and don't ask Mayfield to do too much. His number of passing attempts is too high in this game.

Pick: Baker Mayfield UNDER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-108)

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