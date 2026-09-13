Best NFL Week 1 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Cade Otton, Tetairoa McMillan on Sunday)

Who’s ready to bet on some touchdowns?

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and so is the most exciting prop bet in pro sports:

The Anytime Touchdown Scorer.

It’s simple: If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

The best part? There are a ton of players each week set at plus money to find the end zone, and with a ton of elite offenses across the league, we’re bound to find a plus-money winner in just about every game.

Each week during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

These picks will be exclusively set for Sunday’s games, but we have individual prop stories for every NFL game, every week at SI Betting. So, if you’re looking for a specific matchup, be sure to check out our NFL picks page ahead of Sunday’s action.

In Week 1, we’re targeting one tight end that may be undervalued and the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tetairoa McMillan.

Here’s a look at the latest odds and analysis behind these touchdown props!

Best NFL Week 1 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey

Cade Otton Anytime TD (+370) – Iain MacMillan

Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey

Carolina Panther wideout Tetairoa McMillan had a huge finish to the 2025 season and ended up taking home the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

McMillan appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers, catching 70 of his 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven scores. The 2025 first-round pick found the end zone five times over his last seven regular season games, and he caught five of seven targets for 81 yards in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 1, McMillan takes on a Chicago Bears defense that relied heavily on turnovers in 2025. Chicago actually struggled quite a bit against the pass, ranking 17th in EPA/Play. Overall, the Bears were just 27th in the league in success rate.

Chicago gave up 20 touchdown receptions to opposing receivers – the third-most in the NFL. And, it allowed the seventh-most yards to opposing receivers in 2025.

McMillan is the clear-cut No. 1 option in this Carolina passing game, and I’m higher on Bryce Young than most, as the former No. 1 overall pick has shown some growth over the last two seasons.

I think this is a pretty favorable price for McMillan, especially since this total is trending upward ahead of Week 1, going from 44.5 in the lookahead lines to 46.5 on Sunday.

Cade Otton Anytime TD (+370) -- Iain MacMillan

There certainly may be some changes to the Cincinnati Bengals' defense, but last season they allowed the most receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends amongst all teams in the NFL.

If that problem for them continues in 2026, it could set the Buccaneers' tight end Cade Otton up for a huge game. He hauled in 59 receptions in 2025 and will be Tampa Bay's primary tight end this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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