Best NFL Week 2 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Ja'Marr Chase, Packers Receiver on Sunday)

It's time to bet on some touchdowns!

The NFL season is a bettor's paradise, and there are hundred of player prop selections to choose from every Sunday. But, the anytime touchdown scorer market may be the most exciting.

It’s simple: If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

There are a ton of plus-money plays to consider in Week 2, and the SI Betting team is sharing our top anytime TD bet exclusively for Sunday’s games while also writing individual prop stories for every NFL game of the season.

So, every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

Week 1 didn't end up with a winner, as Dewey took the wrong Carolina receiver (Tetairoa McMillan) on a day where Jalen Coker had 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Meanwhile, MacMillan's pick of Cade Otton was foiled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' turnover-filled attack in Week 1.

Still, it's a long season ahead, and we're back with two more plays for Sunday's Week 2 action, including a bet for one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Best NFL Week 2 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey

Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+240) – Iain MacMillan

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey

It’s very rare that we’ll get a chance to bet on Ja’Marr Chase at plus money to score a touchdown, but his two-catch showing in Week 1 has clearly changed the sentiment a bit in the betting market.

Chase led the NFL with 17 receiving scores in the 2024 season, and he found the end zone eight times in 16 games in 2025, even with Joe Burrow missing a ton of time due to a turf toe injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to find a way to get Chase more involved on offense going forward, and I don’t mind him against this Houston defense in Week 2.

The Texans were No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play in the 2025 season, but they struggled against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, allowing 334 passing yards and 36 points. Allen threw two scores, including one to his top wideout DJ Moore (finished with 100 yards on the day).

Houston actually was 30th in EPA/Pass in Week 1, and Joe Burrow certainly could find some success against this defense with all the weapons he has on the outside.

Chase is usually matchup proof when it comes to the prop market, and I like him as a buy-low option on Sunday.

Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+240) – Iain MacMillan

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden hauled in six receptions in Week 1, but he had the third-most targets of any pass-catcher across the league with 12.

Despite competing for targets with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, it's clear the Packers are trying to get him the ball.

The New York Jets' defense shut down the pass last week, but given the fact that they were facing Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans, I'm not intimidated by their results.

Jordan Love should be able to attack this defense through the air, and Golden is a great bet to find the end zone at +240.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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