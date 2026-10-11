Best NFL Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Trey McBride, This Rookie Receiver on Sunday)

It's time for some touchdowns!

Sunday's Week 5 NFL action features 13 games and a ton of intriguing players to bet on to hit pay dirt.

So far this season, Ja'Marr Chase (Week 2), Kenyon Sadiq (Week 3), Garrett Wilson (Week 3) and Sam LaPorta (Week 4) have found the end zone to cash bets in this column. Can we keep the momentum going?

Betting on an anytime touchdown scorer is one of the best ways to stay involved in the action each Sunday, and we love fading bad defenses when it comes to this market.

Plus, these bets are simple: If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

In Week 4, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (+185) cashed Dewey's best bet on Sunday night, scoring a late touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

This week, Dewey is fading the Lions with an anytime touchdown scorer pick, as they've been an awful defense against the pass. In addition to that, MacMillan is eyeing a rookie wideout to find the end zone for the first time in his career.

Here's a look the players we're targeting in Week 5 as we look to make it four weeks in a row with an anytime touchdown scorer winner.

Best NFL Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Trey McBride Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey

KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown (+300) – Iain MacMillan

Trey McBride Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is one of the best weapons in football, and I am shocked that he’s set at plus money to find the end zone in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions’ defense has allowed the most passing yards in the league this season, ranking 31st in EPA/Play, 29th in EPA/Pass and 28th in success rate. Bryce Young torched the Lions in Week 4 on Sunday night, and I think Jacoby Brissett can have a big game through the air on Sunday.

That’s great news for McBride, who has been targeted 10 or more times in each of his first four games this season. The star tight end has 33 catches for 242 yards and two scores. The volume alone is enough to bet on McBride to find the end zone, especially since the Lions are awful at defending tight ends this season.

Through four games, Detroit has allowed the most receptions (37), the second-most receiving yards (407) and the most touchdowns (six) to the tight end position. With safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph out, this Detroit secondary has been torched by the likes of Tyler Shough, Young, Josh Allen and Geno Smith.

Arizona may fall behind in this game against an elite Lions offense, which means Brissett is going to air the ball out for McBride and Michael Wilson (+170 to score) all day long. I think McBride is the safer play, but bettors should look long and hard at every key Cardinals pass catcher on Sunday.

KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown (+300) – Iain MacMillan

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, but he's leading all Browns pass catchers in targets this season with 28, five more than any other team.

He now gets to face a New York Jets' secondary that ranks 23rd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.

It's time to bet on him to find the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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