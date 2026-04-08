Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Adam Fox, John Tavares, Alexander Wennberg)

There are just three NHL games on Wednesday night between two double-digit slates on Tuesday and Thursday.

I’m targeting Adam Fox, John Tavares, and Alexander Wennberg for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 8.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Adam Fox OVER 0.5 Assists (-130) vs. Sabres

John Tavares Anytime Goalscorer (+190) vs. Capitals

Alexander Wennberg OVER 0.5 Points (-125) vs. Oilers

Adam Fox OVER 0.5 Assists (-130) vs. Sabres

Adam Fox is finishing the season strong in New York. The Rangers defenseman is up to 50 points (42 assists) in 51 games despite missing some time due to injury.

Fox has been especially hot in the last month, putting up 22 points (18 assists) in 18 games since March 5. He’s also on a seven-game point streak with 10 assists in that span.

John Tavares Anytime Goalscorer (+190) vs. Capitals

John Tavares enters tonight’s game against the Capitals on a three-game goal streak. He’s now reached the 30-goal mark for the secon straight season, and has seven goals in his last eight games.

The veteran center is shouldering a lot of the load for Toronto with Auston Matthews out for the season. He’s the focal point of the offense, and 18 of his 30 goals have come at home.

Alexander Wennberg OVER 0.5 Points (-125) vs. Oilers

Alexander Wennberg is putting together a strong season as the Sharks’ second-line center behind Macklin Celebrini. He has 53 points in 75 games, six shy of his career high set back in the 2016-17 season in Columbus.

Wennberg is on a seven-game point streak with nine points in that span. He also has 15 points in 17 games since March 3.

The Oilers just allowed six goals to Utah last night, so the Sharks should be able to get a few on the board tonight at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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