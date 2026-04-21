Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Brandon Hagel, Morgan Geekie; Fade Artemi Panarin)

We have four Game 2s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night. Porter Martone and Logan Stankoven came through for us with points last night, but Cutter Gauthier couldn’t find the back of the net.

I’m targeting Brandon Hagel and Morgan Geekie, and fading Artemi Panarin for my NHL player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 21.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandon Hagel OVER 0.5 Points (-160) vs. Canadiens

Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+230) at Sabres

Artemi Panarin UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-120) at Avalanche

Brandon Hagel OVER 0.5 Points (-160) vs. Canadiens

Brandon Hagel is becoming one of the most underrated players in the league. After putting up 90 points last season, he had 74 points in 71 games in the regular season this year. He kept that going with two goals in Game 1 against the Canadiens.

The veteran only played in three playoff games last season due to injury, so he’s chomping at the bit to contribute this time around. I think he does and I’m playing it safe with a point at -160, but a goal at +185 is worth a look after scoring twice in Game 1.

Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+230) at Sabres

I broke down this pick in the Bruins vs. Sabres betting preview :

Goalscorers are streaky, and Morgan Geekie is hot right now. After going goalless for a month (17 games), Geekie had a hat trick in Carolina on April 7. He scored in two of the next three games to end the regular season.

Geekie kept that going with a goal (and two assists) in Game 1. There was also a chance in which he appeared to have an open net to shoot at and elected to pass instead.

Artemi Panarin UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-120) at Avalanche

Artemi Panarin averaged just under three shots on goal per game this season, with 224 SOG in 78 games played. However, there is a clear difference in his home and road splits.

The veteran had 121 SOG in 38 home games (3.18 per game) and just 103 SOG in 40 road games (2.57).

Panarin scored in Game 1, but he took just two shots on goal. He’s gone UNDER 2.5 SOG in five straight games and eight of his last 10

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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