Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Brandon Hagel, Travis Konecny, Dylan Guenther)

We only hit on one of our bets last night as Jason Robertson found the back of the net yet again for the Stars.

With another three-game slate on Wednesday night, I’m targeting Brandon Hagel, Travis Konecny, and Dylan Guenther for my NHL prop bets.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 29.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+145) vs. Canadiens

Travis Konecny OVER 0.5 Points (-154) vs. Penguins

Dylan Guenther OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-110) at Golden Knights

Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+145) vs. Canadiens

I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Lightning betting preview :

Brandon Hagel has been the Lightning’s best player this series. He leads the way with six goals, including two two-goal efforts.

Hagel has been moved up to the top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, and is a mainstay on the top power-play unit. He scored six goals in 10 games from March 17 to April 11 and now has six goals in four playoff games.

I’ll happily back Hagel yet again at this +145 price.

If you want an alternate way to bet on Hagel, his line to get OVER 1.5 points at +215 could be worth a look.

Travis Konecny OVER 0.5 Points (-154) vs. Penguins

I explained why I’m taking Travis Konecny to step up in the Penguins vs. Flyers betting preview:

Travis Konecny hasn’t been at his best in this series, but he’s still done things to help the Flyers win games. He has a point in four of five games thus far, and sparked his team to turn things around in Game 3 at home.

Konecny led the Flyers with 68 points in 77 games this season. He’s a consistent part of their offense no matter what ailments he’s battling through.

This is a chance for Konecny to have his moment at home, but if -154 is too much juice for you, I’d consider an assist at +120 instead. Three of his four points in this series were assists.

Dylan Guenther OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-110) at Golden Knights

I’m riding the Dylan Guenther train as explained in the Mammoth vs. Golden Knights betting preview :

Dylan Guenther hasn’t seen a shot he won’t take in this series. He has 20 shots on goal and a total of 44 shot attempts through four games.

Guenther has gone OVER 3.5 shots on goal in all four games thus far, including OVER 4.5 (+195) in Games 2 and 4. He really ramped things up in Game 4 with seven shots on goal.

The winger averaged just over three shots on goal per game during the regular season (242 SOG in 79 games), and he’s only shooting more under the bright lights in the playoffs.

This is a spot where I’d ladder it up a few shots on goal with 5+ (+200), 6+ (+425), and 7+ (+900) all within reach.

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.