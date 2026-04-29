Canadiens vs. Lightning Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning have played one of the best series of the first round thus far. The first three games went to overtime before Tampa Bay held on for a 3-2 win in Game 4.

These teams have alternated wins in this series, but can the Habs steal another one in Tampa Bay?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Lightning in Game 5 on Wednesday, April 29.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-180)

Lightning -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Canadiens +145

Lightning -175

Total

5.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Canadiens vs. Lightning Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (2-2, 2.60 GAA, .883 SV%)

Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy (2-2, 2.58 GAA, .882 SV%)

Canadiens vs. Lightning How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Benchmark International Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2, The Spot

Canadiens record: 2-2

Lightning record: 2-2

Canadiens vs. Lightning Best NHL Prop Bets

Lightning Best NHL Prop Bet

Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+145)

Brandon Hagel has been the Lightning’s best player this series. He leads the way with six goals, including two two-goal efforts.

Hagel has been moved up to the top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, and is a mainstay on the top power-play unit. He scored six goals in 10 games from March 17 to April 11 and now has six goals in four playoff games.

I’ll happily back Hagel yet again at this +145 price.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Prediction and Pick

The Canadiens have been road warriors all year long. They went 24-9-8 on the road in the regular season, matching their 24 wins at home. They then won Game 1 and went to overtime in Game 2 in Tampa Bay.

This has been a fairly even series thus far, and Tampa Bay’s home ice advantage doesn’t warrant a -175 price, in my opinion.

Montreal is the up-and-coming team in the Atlantic Division while the Lightning are looking to extend their dynasty with the likes of Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy. I just think the Habs are a deeper team right now and have value as +145 underdogs.

Pick: Canadiens +145

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.