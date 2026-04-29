Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5
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The Vegas Golden Knights return home tied at two games apiece with the Utah Mammoth after an overtime win on Monday night.
Vegas opened the series with a win, but then Utah took the next two and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. However, the Mammoth’s comeback was met by a game-tying goal by Brett Howden, and then the overtime winner by Shea Theodore in the final minute of the extra session.
Which team will take a series lead in Game 5?
Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Mammoth vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 on Wednesday, April 29.
Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Mammoth +1.5 (-185)
- Golden Knights -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Mammoth +140
- Golden Knights -166
Total
- 5.5 (Over -135/Under +114)
Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Starting Goalies
- Mammoth: Karel Vejmelka (2-2, 2.80 GAA, .899 SV%)
- Golden Knights: Carter Hart (2-2, 3.08 GAA, .886 SV%)
Mammoth vs. Golden Knights How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Utah16, SCRIPPS
- Mammoth record: 2-2
- Golden Knights record: 2-2
Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bets
Mammoth Best NHL Prop Bet
- Dylan Guenther OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-110)
Dylan Guenther hasn’t seen a shot he won’t take in this series. He has 20 shots on goal and a total of 44 shot attempts through four games.
Guenther has gone OVER 3.5 shots on goal in all four games thus far, including OVER 4.5 (+195) in Games 2 and 4. He really ramped things up in Game 4 with seven shots on goal.
The winger averaged just over three shots on goal per game during the regular season (242 SOG in 79 games), and he’s only shooting more under the bright lights in the playoffs.
Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick
I don’t think the Golden Knights should be this big of favorites in Game 5, although I do think Vegas ultimately is likely to win the game. The odds should be closer to maybe -140 or so given how Utah has played in this series.
So I’m either going with the Mammoth at +140 or taking a total, and I think I’m going to go with the OVER on Wednesday night.
There were nine goals in Game 4, eight scored at 5-on-5 and one scored shorthanded. Carter Hart has been especially shaky in net, and the Golden Knights have shown that they can keep up with the Mammoth’s offense.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (-135)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop