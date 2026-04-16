Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, Connor McDavid)

We have another six-game slate to close out the NHL regular season on Thursday night.

I’m targeting Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, and Connor McDavid for my NHL prop bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 16.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, April 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+170) at Predators

Leo Carlsson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125) at Predators

Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-125) vs. Canucks

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+170) at Predators

Cutter Gautheir saw his three-game goal streak end on Tuesday night in Minnesota, but he did record an assist. The safer play tonight might be to take Gauthier to record a point at -135, but I’m going with the goal at +170.

The young winger has 40 goals and 28 assists in 75 games this season. That includes two goals in Nashville back in October.

Leo Carlsson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125) at Predators

I’m looking at another young Ducks star in Leo Carlsson in this one. The center has 186 shots on goal in 69 games this season, including six SOG in his last game.

Carlsson has gone OVER 2.5 shots on goal in three straight games and seven of his last eight contests. Look for him to keep firing the puck in a game that the Ducks need to win for playoff position tonight.

Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-125) vs. Canucks

Connor McDavid has been a one-man show in Edmonton since Leon Draisaitl went down with an injury. The superstar is up to 134 points and 303 shots on goal in 81 games this season.

While that’s less than four shots on goal per game overall, he has 179 SOG in 40 home games and just 124 SOG in 41 road contests.

McDavid has gone OVER 3.5 shots on goal in five of his last six games overall, and has 5+ SOG in his last three home games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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