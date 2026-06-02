Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Logan Stankoven, Pavel Dorofeyev)

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night.

This could be a series where goals are hard to come by, so it may be tricky to find some player props each game. Nevertheless, there are always a few props worth targeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 2.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-115)

Pavel Dorofeyev Anytime Goalscorer (+215)

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-115)

Logan Stankoven and his linemates are going to be key in this series against a deep Golden Knights team. He started the playoffs strong with six goals and an assist in his first five games, but had just one goal in his next six contests.

The Hurricanes center finished the Eastern Conference Final strong, though, putting up four points in the final two games, including a big three-point effort in Game 5.

Stankoven is a player made for big moments like these. He has a point in 8 of 13 games this postseason.

Pavel Dorofeyev Anytime Goalscorer (+215)

Pavel Dorofeyev might be the key for the Golden Knights as well. The winger has shown a knack for scoring in big spots, and he is tied for the team lead with 10 goals this postseason.

He plays on the top line with Jack Eichel, who has been a great playmaker in the playoffs. He’s also on the top power-play unit as one of the trigger men.

It’s a low total, and I like the UNDER, but this price is too high for Dorofeyev to score.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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